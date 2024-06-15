As war drags on, Gazans more willing to speak out against Hamas

On October 7, as the Hamas-led attack on Israel unfolded, many Palestinians took to the streets of Gaza to celebrate what they compared to a prison break and saw as the sudden humiliation of an occupier.
But it was only a temporary boost for Hamas, whose support among Gazans has been low for some time. And as the Israeli attack has caused widespread devastation and tens of thousands of deaths, the group and its leaders remain widely unpopular in the enclave. More Gazans have even become willing to speak out against Hamas, risking retaliation.
In interviews with nearly a dozen Gaza residents in recent months, several of them said they held Hamas responsible for starting the war and helping to bring them death and destruction, even as they blame Israel first and foremost.
Gazan Raed al-Kelani, 47, said Hamas always acts in its own interests.
“He started on October 7 and he wants to finish it on his own terms,” said al-Kelani, who worked as an official for the former Palestinian Authority government in Gaza, which was run by a rival faction of Hamas. before Hamas took control of the territory in 2007.
“But time is ticking with no potential hope of putting an end to this,” he added. Mr. al-Kelani now prepares meals and distributes food aid to shelters for displaced Gazans. “Hamas is still seeking its share of power,” he said. “Hamas doesn’t know how to get down from the tree it climbed.”
Some Gazans who spoke to The New York Times said Hamas knew it would start a devastating war with Israel that would cause numerous civilian casualties, but that it failed to provide food, water or shelter to help people survive. Hamas leaders have said they wanted to initiate a permanent state of war with Israel on all fronts as a way to revive the Palestinian cause and knew the Israeli response would be large.
Throughout the war, signs of dissent have emerged, sometimes even as Gazans mourned loved ones killed by Israeli strikes. Others waited until they left the enclave to condemn Hamas, and even then were reluctant at times in case the group survived the war and continued to rule Gaza.
In March, well-known Gaza photojournalist Motaz Azaiza caused a brief social media storm when he indirectly criticized Hamas after leaving the territory. He was one of the few young local journalists who rose to international fame at the start of the war for documenting the death and destruction on social media.
“If the death and hunger of their people do not matter to them at all,” he stated wrote in an apparent reference to Hamas, “they don’t need to make any difference to us. “Cursed be all those who trafficked in our blood, burned our hearts and homes, and ruined our lives.”
Some Palestinians attacked him for the comments and Azaiza felt compelled to defend himself publicly. But inside Gaza, many agreed that he was giving voice to a sentiment that had grown over the course of the war.
Gauging public opinion in Gaza was difficult even before the war began. On the one hand, Hamas, which long controlled the territory, perpetuated a culture of fear with its oppressive system of government and demanded retaliation against those who criticized it.
Now polls have become even more difficult, with most of Gaza’s 2.2 million residents displaced multiple times by war, constant communications breakdowns and constant Israeli military offensives.
Still, some recent polls reflect weak or mixed support in Gaza for Hamas and its leaders. In some cases, the conflicting results underscore the complications of surveying a transient population during the fog of war.
In March, a survey of the West Bank-based Institute for Social and Economic Progress asked Gazans how they felt about Hamas leaders. About three quarters they opposed Yahya Sinwar, the leader of the Gaza-based group, and a similar proportion opposed Ismail Haniyeh, the movement’s political leader in exile.
“When you realize that in six or seven months Gaza is completely destroyed, your life as a Gazan is completely destroyed, that’s where the people who don’t support Sinwar or Haniyeh come from,” said Obada Shtaya, a Palestinian and founder of the Institute for Social and Economic Progress.
Other surveys painted a more mixed picture. TO survey A study conducted by the Palestinian Center for Survey and Policy Research in Gaza and published last week showed that support in Gaza for Hamas leaders is slightly higher, and that the proportion of people who are satisfied with the Hamas leadership in the territory has increased since December.
But it also showed that support for Hamas continuing to rule the territory had declined slightly in the past three months.
Hamas spokesman Basem Naim said public support for Hamas in Gaza was no less than 50 percent. That includes Hamas members in Gaza (who he said numbered more than 100,000) and their families.
“Are there people in Gaza who blame Hamas? Of course,” he told The Times. “We are not saying that 100 percent of Gaza residents are supporters of Hamas or that they are happy with what happened,” she added.
“In the end,” he said, “this is a natural thing in societies where some people are for it and some are against it. And we welcome this position.”
Some of the nearly a dozen Gazans The Times spoke to about Hamas say this war has lasted longer than any previous conflict between Israel and an armed Palestinian faction in Gaza, in part because Hamas seeks not only to survive, but also to cling to power. And if it does, there is no guarantee that future wars with Israel will not plunge Gazans back into the same misery.
Hamas says it will not accept any ceasefire deal with Israel that leads only to a temporary truce, fearful that war will resume once Israeli hostages are freed. The group says it wants a permanent ceasefire.
Naim said that if Hamas had such low popularity figures as a result of the war, then it should be left to elections that allow Palestinians to elect their representatives. But in recent decades, Palestinians in both Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank have had few opportunities to express their voice in democratic elections.
The two territories are geographically separated, and while Hamas has ruled Gaza for more than a decade, the more moderate Palestinian Authority administers some parts of the West Bank.
Hamas’ rival Fatah party lost a legislative election to Hamas in 2006. The following year, Hamas fighters expelled Fatah forces from Gaza and forcibly took control of the territory. The political gulf between Hamas and Fatah has largely hampered elections since then.
In 2021, Palestinian parliamentary elections were delayed indefinitely after Fatah’s Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority, expressed concern about possible Israeli government limitations on voting. However, there were also suggestions at the time that Abbas may have delayed it because he was worried Fatah would lose ground.
Naim blamed Israel and the United States for disrupting the last Palestinian elections.
A Gaza resident who in recent months fled to Egypt with her family said she regularly hears from friends and family who do not want the war to end before Hamas is defeated in Gaza. She said Hamas had prioritized its own goals over the well-being of the Palestinians they claim to defend and represent.
“They could have given up a long time ago and saved us from all this suffering,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified for fear of possible retaliation if her criticism became public.
Even for Palestinians who chafed under Hamas’s tight grip on Gaza for more than a decade, October 7 gave the sense, at least initially, that this was a battle for liberation from Israeli occupation. Many of Gaza’s population are refugees or descendants of refugees who fled their homes in present-day Israel after being expelled or forced to flee during the war that surrounded the establishment of the Israeli state. They have never been allowed to return.
When Hamas attacked Israel, most Gazans supported that “form of resistance,” said a 26-year-old Gaza lawyer who also asked not to be identified.
“But what we do not support is that they continue with this war when they have not achieved any of the objectives they set,” said the lawyer. “This is not resistance. This is crazy”.
Hamas’s stated objectives for the attack primarily concerned broader Palestinian aspirations beyond Gaza’s borders. And some residents of the territory have long felt that during each new round of war between Hamas and Israel, the group seeks to raise its global profile and champion more universal Palestinian causes at the expense of ordinary Gazans.
One of Hamas’s goals was to free Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, some of them from Gaza, but others from the West Bank and East Jerusalem. He also wanted to prevent Israel from exerting greater control over the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City – one of Islam’s holiest sites – and stop the expansion of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.
The more Hamas pushed those goals instead of quickly ending the war, Gazans said they felt other Palestinians were gaining their freedom at their expense.
“I don’t want to sacrifice my life, my home and my house for anyone,” said Ameen Abed, a resident of Jabaliya, northern Gaza, at the time of the release of one of the prisoners.
“Who are you to impose this kind of life on me? My house disappeared because someone’s imprisonment will end after four months, why?” he said. “What did I benefit from?”
While Hamas and even Israeli hostages were in the underground tunnels, he said, Gazans were on the surface with no protection from the Israeli and American bombs that fell on their heads every day. That’s a frequent complaint from Hamas critics in Gaza.
“There is uncontrolled anger against Hamas,” he said. “He threw the Palestinian people into the deep end.”