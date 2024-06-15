As war drags on, Gazans more willing to speak out against Hamas

On October 7, as the Hamas-led attack on Israel unfolded, many Palestinians took to the streets of Gaza to celebrate what they compared to a prison break and saw as the sudden humiliation of an occupier.

But it was only a temporary boost for Hamas, whose support among Gazans has been low for some time. And as the Israeli attack has caused widespread devastation and tens of thousands of deaths, the group and its leaders remain widely unpopular in the enclave. More Gazans have even become willing to speak out against Hamas, risking retaliation.

In interviews with nearly a dozen Gaza residents in recent months, several of them said they held Hamas responsible for starting the war and helping to bring them death and destruction, even as they blame Israel first and foremost.

Gazan Raed al-Kelani, 47, said Hamas always acts in its own interests.

“He started on October 7 and he wants to finish it on his own terms,” ​​said al-Kelani, who worked as an official for the former Palestinian Authority government in Gaza, which was run by a rival faction of Hamas. before Hamas took control of the territory in 2007.