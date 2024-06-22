As war drags on, Gaza high school students put dreams on hold

Karim al-Masri was supposed to begin his final exams on Saturday morning, just weeks before graduating. Instead, he spent the morning filling bags with water to freeze them into ice, which he sold to support his family.

“I should have been studying and preparing for my final exams,” said al-Masri, 18. But, more than eight months after the war, “I am spending my days working to support my family and deal with the crisis.” situation.”

Mr. al-Masri was one of nearly 39,000 Gaza students who were unable to take their final high school exams scheduled to begin Saturday in the Palestinian territories and Jordan, and would not be able to graduate, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Education.

The war has devastated Gaza’s education system, which was already struggling after several wars and escalations since 2008. At least 625,000 children are missing out on education in Gaza, according to UNRWA, the UN agency that helps Palestinians, with schools closed since the war began in October, just over a month after the start of the school year.

According to UNRWA, which operates many schools in the Gaza Strip, more than 76 percent of schools in Gaza would require major reconstruction or rehabilitation to become functional after Israel’s months-long offensive. Most of these schools have been used as shelters to house the many displaced families in Gaza, most of whom live in miserable conditions.

Al-Masri said he dreamed of studying information technology at the Islamic University of Gaza or the University Faculty of Applied Sciences, both destroyed by Israeli bombings. According to the United Nations, all 12 universities in Gaza have been severely damaged or destroyed by the fighting.

Instead of pinning his hopes on returning to school and graduating, he said the war had changed his priorities and he was now focused on working to continue supporting his family. While selling ice in his town of Deir al Balah, in central Gaza, al-Masri said he often passed by his school, where “the classrooms have become shelters,” and when he looks inside, he He is “full of agony.” “

Islam al-Najjar, 18, who was also due to take his first final exam on Saturday, said his school in Deir al Balah, to which many Gazans have fled due to the Israeli offensive in Rafah, had also become in a shelter.

“I can’t imagine ever seeing my school, a place where we learn, turned into a shelter full of displaced people living in squalid conditions,” she said.

“When we come back, we won’t see the same faces,” he said, referring to his classmate, two teachers and his principal who had been killed during the war.

Mrs. al-Najjar remains hopeful about the possibility of being able to return to school and graduate. Despite the “many obstacles to everything she wants to achieve in Gaza,” she said, she dreams of studying abroad and has set her sights on Harvard University or Oxford University to study business.

“I was very excited about my last year of school and starting a new chapter,” said al-Najjar, the eldest in her family, who had been planning her graduation celebrations before the war began. “But of course the war put an end to everything.”

“Why does the spring of our life coincide with the fall of our country?” said Mrs. al-Najjar. “Is it our fault that we dare to dream?”

Abu Bakr Bashir contributed reporting from London.