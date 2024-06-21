As Ukraine expands military conscription, some men go into hiding

First of all, Vladyslav stopped going to the city center of kyiv to avoid having documents checked by conscription agents. He then stopped working out at the gym because of the patrols in his neighborhood. Now, he spends most of his days holed up in his apartment, often using his binoculars to watch agents handing out recruiting notices to commuters leaving a nearby subway station.
“Now they are everywhere,” said Vladyslav, 45, who, like other hidden Ukrainians interviewed for this article, asked that his last name not be published. “I’ll try to avoid getting caught,” he said, “but I’m not sure it’s possible.”
As Russian forces attack across the front line, the Ukrainian military has been desperately trying to replenish its war-battered forces, embarking on a large-scale mobilization campaign backed by new laws.
While many Ukrainian men have answered the call to serve, others have tried to evade mandatory military service. Even before the latest mobilization push, thousands of men had fled the country to avoid service, some of them swimming across a river separating Ukraine from Romania. Now, as officers scour the country’s cities to recruit men of military age, currently between 25 and 60, many people like Vladyslav have gone into hiding, fearful that conscription will be a one-way ticket to the front.
It is not clear how many men are hiding, but in big cities like kyiv and Lviv, social media media groups Members who flag the movements of recruiting officers include tens of thousands of members.
Interviews with a dozen men who say they stay home to avoid the draft revealed a variety of reasons. All expressed fear of dying in a conflict characterized by bloody trench warfare and devastating bombing raids. Many also said they opposed the draft because of what they described as harsh recruiting tactics and a lack of sufficient training.
“I’m afraid I won’t get enough training and then they’ll move me closer to the front and then I’ll die senseless,” said Mykyta, a 28-year-old web designer from Lviv, western Ukraine.
Those fears are supported by some military analystswho say Ukrainian troops often lack proper training, making it difficult for kyiv to hold its lines as they are rushed into battle to replace combat losses.
Col. Volodymyr Novosiadlyi, an official responsible for conscription in kyiv, said the training lasted at least a month and the army tried to treat recruits with fairness and empathy. But he added that “all citizens must understand the need to fulfill their duties” in defending their country.
Many Ukrainian men have joined the military out of a sense of civic duty. And since a new mobilization law was passed in April, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said 1.6 million men had updated or registered their details on a government website, the first step before a possible call-up.
Since the beginning of the war, recruiting has been somewhat disorganized and marred by corruption. There was no lottery and the government used tactics such as handing out random recruitment notices in apartment blocks and on city streets. Ignoring draft notices is illegal.
The new law requires all men of draft age to register with the government, including an address, and recruits will be chosen from that pool. Failure to register by July 16 will become a criminal offense.
Tymofii Brik, a sociologist at the Kiev School of Economics, said polls “suggest that the willingness to defend the nation among Ukrainians has remained constant” throughout the war, with about a third of people indicating a willingness to defend the nation. serve.
Still, Ukraine’s mobilization campaign has opened painful divisions in society. Vitaliy Bondarenko, a 29-year-old recruiting officer in Lviv, said the men fled every time his vehicle stopped.
“They see us and run,” he said.
Many Ukrainian soldiers resent those who try to avoid conscription, saying their actions weaken their country’s war effort. “Given the intensity of the current combat, the army cannot fight without regular replenishment of personnel,” said another Mykyta, 25, who was recently recruited and gave only his first name according to military rules. Denying that reality, he added, “is unacceptable and simply stupid.”
For much of the first two years of the war, the Ukrainian army refrained from large-scale mobilizations and instead relied on the tens of thousands of volunteers who joined its ranks after the Russian invasion in February 2022.
But late last summer, the need for more soldiers became clear, after a Ukrainian counteroffensive failed and Russian troops intensified their attacks.
“That’s when the first warning signs appeared,” said Vladyslav, who is a journalist. In September, he said, a recruiting notice was pinned to the door of his apartment.
Vladyslav ignored it, hoping that it was not legally binding because it was not given to him, but his fear of being conscripted increased. He said that he had fallen into a depression. In a recent interview in a park across from his apartment, he flinched when a soldier passed by.
Oleksandr, a 32-year-old data analyst from kyiv, said he “started to feel afraid last summer” after seeing officers detain a man outside a metro station near his home. “They grabbed him by the shoulders and put him in a car,” he said, adding that officers had lined up along the station’s exit stairs to prevent anyone from escaping.
“I felt like the next hand was going to grab my shoulder,” he said.
Some of the men who evaded the draft say they now only travel by taxi to avoid being taken off the streets and forcibly taken to recruitment centers, as has happened in several cases. Others rely on food deliveries to elude drafted officers.
Oleksandr said he had begun evaluating which routes were the safest to get to work and monitored groups on the messaging app Telegram, where people follow the movements of recruited officers. In Kyiv, a group with more than 200,000 members It uses colors such as green to signal the presence of recruiting officers and warns of the risk of being detained for sunny, cloudy and stormy weather.
“But after two weeks, all the routes I could take became unsafe,” Oleksandr said. He remembered not being able to sleep. “The fear built up over time, growing like a knot in my chest,” he said. He now works from home almost every day.
Vladyslav, Mykyta and Oleksandr said they had donated to the Ukrainian military and were not completely opposed to joining the army.
They say their main objection is to Ukraine’s mobilization process, which in their view pays little attention to people’s physical capabilities and simply sends them to possible death. Medical checks are often rushed, they say, and training is not long enough.
Jack Watling, a military expert at the Royal United Services Institute, a London-based defense think tank, said most Ukrainian soldiers were lucky to receive five weeks of training. By contrast, Britain trained infantry soldiers for about 22 weeks during World War II, he said.
Colonel Novosiadlyi noted that conscripted officers, who are often war veterans, have a difficult job due to the hostility they face on the streets.
They are mobilizing people “not because they like it,” he said, but because they understand the urgent need to replenish troops.
Still, people have watched with concern as Ukraine steps up its mobilization efforts, including beefing up border patrols to catch those trying to flee the country.
Andrii, another 28-year-old web designer from Lviv, described himself as “a little paranoid.” He spends days without leaving his apartment and depends on a friend to bring him food. On the rare occasions when he leaves the house, he wears an electronic bracelet with a red SOS button that, when pressed, sends his location to his family.
Andrii said that if they catch him, he will press the button so they can know which recruiting center they are taking him to and they will try to help him.
Oleksandr, the data analyst, said he did not want to break the law and would eventually update his data online, after which he hopes to be called for a medical examination. He has pinned his hopes on being declared unfit due to his slim physique.
But, he says, “it seems like a lottery.”