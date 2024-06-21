As Ukraine expands military conscription, some men go into hiding

First of all, Vladyslav stopped going to the city center of kyiv to avoid having documents checked by conscription agents. He then stopped working out at the gym because of the patrols in his neighborhood. Now, he spends most of his days holed up in his apartment, often using his binoculars to watch agents handing out recruiting notices to commuters leaving a nearby subway station.

“Now they are everywhere,” said Vladyslav, 45, who, like other hidden Ukrainians interviewed for this article, asked that his last name not be published. “I’ll try to avoid getting caught,” he said, “but I’m not sure it’s possible.”

As Russian forces attack across the front line, the Ukrainian military has been desperately trying to replenish its war-battered forces, embarking on a large-scale mobilization campaign backed by new laws.