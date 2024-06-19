As Ramaphosa takes oath, four challenges for new South African government

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa is scheduled to be sworn in for a second term on Wednesday, ushering in an administration unlike any the country has experienced since apartheid ended in 1994.

For the first time, Ramaphosa’s party, the African National Congress (ANC), will have to govern in partnership with rival political parties because it failed to win an outright majority in last month’s election, winning only 40 percent of the votes.

Ramaphosa has heralded a new era of unity and collaboration. Not everyone is sold.

The association includes the second-largest party, the Democratic Alliance, which won 22 percent of the vote and has long positioned itself as the fiercest of the ANC’s critics. The other three parties that have joined the coalition each received less than 4 percent of the vote: the Inkatha Freedom Party, the Patriotic Alliance and GOOD.

A declaration of basic principles – for what the parties call a “government of national unity” – signed by the five coalition partners includes their political priorities. But the document is short on details.