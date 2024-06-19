As Ramaphosa takes oath, four challenges for new South African government

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa is scheduled to be sworn in for a second term on Wednesday, ushering in an administration unlike any the country has experienced since apartheid ended in 1994.
For the first time, Ramaphosa’s party, the African National Congress (ANC), will have to govern in partnership with rival political parties because it failed to win an outright majority in last month’s election, winning only 40 percent of the votes.
Ramaphosa has heralded a new era of unity and collaboration. Not everyone is sold.
The association includes the second-largest party, the Democratic Alliance, which won 22 percent of the vote and has long positioned itself as the fiercest of the ANC’s critics. The other three parties that have joined the coalition each received less than 4 percent of the vote: the Inkatha Freedom Party, the Patriotic Alliance and GOOD.
A declaration of basic principles – for what the parties call a “government of national unity” – signed by the five coalition partners includes their political priorities. But the document is short on details.
How will they revive a slow economy? Will they continue with affirmative action policies strongly favored by the ANC but vehemently opposed by the Democratic Alliance? What about the contentious issue of racial disparities in land ownership?
Here are four challenges facing South Africa’s new government.
A difficult start could threaten the future.
There are already signs of tensions that may cause a problematic relationship in the future.
Ryan Coetzee, a former Democratic Alliance strategist who participated in the coalition negotiations, wrote in a column on News24, a South African news site, that the ANC, near the end of the agreement, seemed to resist the idea that it had to share power with the Democratic Alliance.
“There can be no doubt that their aim is to neutralize the DA,” Coetzee wrote of the ANC. “This is a mistake, because it will turn the government into a permanent battlefield and therefore threaten its existence from the beginning.”
Ramaphosa will have to quickly form a cabinet, taking into account ministerial positions from other parties. From there he begins the difficult task of putting aside personal and ideological grievances.
“I don’t think it’s going to be an easy marriage,” said Thelela Ngcetane-Vika, a professor of international law and public policy at the School of Governance at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.
The economy is so bad that it will be difficult to find solutions.
At the heart of South Africans’ discontent with the government is a sluggish economy defined by high unemployment, huge inequality and deep poverty.
The coalition government’s economic approach may well resemble that of the previous ANC-led government, which adopted largely centrist policies, said Trudi Makhaya, Ramaphosa’s former economic adviser. “I think the narrative and the rhetoric will change, but the substance won’t,” she said.
Ramaphosa, for example, has already embraced greater private sector involvement in creating jobs and boosting the economy, but this new government’s message will likely emphasize that even more, given the Democratic Alliance’s free-market stance, Makhaya said.
The Democratic Alliance has called for the continuation of Operation Vulindlela, an initiative launched under the Ramaphosa government that aims to strengthen critical infrastructure, some of it through privatization. The Democratic Alliance could also pressure the government to accelerate efforts to reduce regulations to drive more investment in the country, Makhaya said.
The partners have very different views on race.
The issue that promises to cause the most friction between the ANC and the Democratic Alliance is how to address persistent racial disparities.
Many in the ANC were strongly opposed to a coalition, arguing that the Democratic Alliance denies the very existence of racism and wants to maintain the status quo of a white-dominated economy. Democratic Alliance officials have rejected that characterization.
“We believe that transformation means improving efficiency, improving infrastructure and making the state work,” said Helen Zille, president of the Federal Council of the Democratic Alliance, explaining her party’s approach to uplifting historically disadvantaged racial groups.
During the election campaign, the Democratic Alliance proposed scrapping Black Economic Empowerment, one of the ANC’s signature measures to incentivize businesses to be black-owned and led. Because the law is so important to the ANC and its base, Makhaya said he could foresee that the Democratic Alliance would push for reforms that would allow it to hold on but make it more acceptable to his supporters.
One of the most controversial indicators of broader racial disparities is the fact that most of the country’s land remains owned by whites. While left-wing politicians, including many within the ANC, have called for the government to take land from white owners without compensating them, a stance antithetical to the economic philosophy of the Democratic Alliance.
The ANC has largely adopted a centrist agrarian policy, so it is unlikely to propose anything drastic. But Makhaya said the ANC could better implement measures already on the books, such as handing over unused state land to private individuals, to make some progress on land reform.
The coalition factions approach foreign policy differently.
The ANC has leaned aggressively toward a foreign policy that agitates against some of the West’s interests, notably accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza in an international court and refusing to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The Democratic Alliance has tended to lean more towards South Africa’s Western allies, such as the United States and the European Union, which, combined, have the largest trade relations with the country.
“We will see a lot of controversy and not so much common ground” in foreign policy, said Lebogang Legodi, a senior lecturer in politics and international relations at the University of Limpopo in South Africa.
Still, Ramaphosa has maintained a warm relationship with both Western powers and allies such as China and Russia. Major tensions with the Democratic Alliance could arise in debates over South Africa’s role in global institutions such as BRICS, a multinational bloc that competes with the West and which recently welcomed Iran as one of its new members.