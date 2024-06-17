As China pressure mounts on Taiwan, outgoing US envoy urges firm hand

Near the end of three years as the top U.S. representative in Taiwan, Sandra Oudkirk has parting advice: Avoid panic over China’s language and combative measures, but don’t become numb to the risks.
Oudkirk has been Washington’s de facto ambassador to Taiwan during a time when the island’s democracy has become a crucible of tensions between Washington and Beijing. China claims that Taiwan is its territory and must accept unification, by armed force, if leaders in Beijing decide it is necessary.
The debate between Taiwanese and American politicians, officials and experts has also at times taken on some tension over what combination of tactics – what military purchases, what reassuring or inflexible words directed at Beijing, what steps with other democracies – could best reduce the risks. of war.
Ms Oudkirk, who will leave her post in Taipei early next month, suggested Taiwan and its partners needed to find a firm path forward, avoiding both hysteria and complacency.
“These are questions we get all the time about how dangerous Taiwan is; you know, that Taiwan is the most dangerous place in the world,” he said, referring to talk of an impending crisis or war. “Sometimes sound bites don’t really capture the whole reality.”
But he added about China: “When a government, a country, a leader tells you what they are thinking and what they are planning, you should listen to what they are saying.”
After decades of diatribes from Beijing, many Taiwanese are paying little attention. Chinese military drills and intrusions into airspace are increasing, but they still rarely cause public alarm. TO majority of Taiwanese They also say they believe the United States would intervene if China actually threatened to invade.
But that belief is not universal among Taiwanese politicians and voters, some of whom are skeptical of American dedication and intentions.
United States has fiance into a law to help Taiwan defend itself, and has the option of sending US forces if China ever attempted an armed takeover. Some American commanders and experts have said that an invasion is an imminent possibility: A few years ago some cited 2027 as a possible date for Chinese military action. but biden administration officials have said who do not see a firm deadline from China’s leader, Xi Jinping.
Still, in the years leading up to and during Oudkirk’s time as the top U.S. representative in Taiwan, China’s pressure campaign against the island about 100 miles off its coast has intensified.
She was first assigned to Taiwan as a consular officer. back in 1992, when the island was emerging from decades of martial law and China was much less wealthy and less armed. He subsequently held posts in Dublin, Istanbul and Beijing.
Mrs. Oudkirk became de facto ambassador in Taiwan in mid-2021. The Russian invasion of Ukraine came a few months later, deepening Taiwanese concerns about a similar bid by China for an armed takeover. In August 2022, the Chinese military held its longer exercises once around Taiwan, in what Beijing said was retaliation after Nancy Pelosi, then speaker of the House of Representatives, visited Taipei.
Taiwan’s presidential election this year gave victory to Lai Ching-te, whom Beijing deeply loathes, prompting another round of Chinese military exercises near the island and fierce denunciations from Beijing after his inauguration in May. Lai said then that he wanted to preserve Taiwan’s status quo: self-government, but without formally declaring independence. Chinese officials have reacted with heated and public disbelief.
“His speech on May 20 was from start to finish a brazen declaration for Taiwan independence,” said Lt. Gen. He Lei, former vice president of the Chinese Academy of Military Sciences, in a recent interview while visiting Singapore for a meeting. . “Going deeper and deeper down the path of Taiwan independence now will only bring greater dangers across the Taiwan Strait.”
To counter China’s warnings and growing strength, Taiwan and Washington have stepped up their cooperation, and the U.S. representative office on a hillside northeast of Taipei is a concrete, steely symbol of those ties.
Its official name is American Institute in Taiwan, which may make it sound more like a language school than a diplomatic mission. The vague name is a concession to the fact that Washington ended formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan when U.S. recognition shifted to Beijing in 1979.
The American Institute office was for years in a cramped office in downtown Taipei, maintaining a diminished official presence. The operation strove to keep a low profile and for decades did not regularly fly the American flag.
Things are different now. The institute’s new complex, built in 2019, is a sprawling building and has up to 585 staff members, up from 488 in 2019, according to its press office. The American flag is now a constant presence on top of the building.
“These are examples of how relations between the United States and Taiwan have progressed,” Brent Christensen, director of the American Institute in Taiwan before Oudkirk, said in an interview. He now teaches at Brigham Young University.
“Much of this is guided by precedent,” Christensen said. “But the Trump administration didn’t care much about precedent, so it was a useful moment to go beyond some of these restrictions that we had imposed on ourselves.”
Ms. Oudkirk said that during her three years as director, the Russian invasion of Ukraine was a particular turning point for Taiwan and for strengthening ties with the United States.
“Ukraine’s ability to resist the Russian invasion obviously had a big impact on the news here, particularly in 2022,” he said. “It really generated a lot of public attention and debate about ‘What does this mean for Taiwan?’”
Taiwan’s former president, Tsai Ing-wen, extended the length of mandatory military service for men to one year in 2022, compared to three months. Taiwan has also been ordering more mobile missiles and other agile weapons that could deter a Chinese attack.
“The level of strategic integration between Taiwan and the United States is the highest since they severed diplomatic relations” in 1979, said Kuo Yu-jen, a political science professor at National Sun Yat-sen University in southern Taiwan.
Not all Taiwanese appreciate this increasingly tight embrace. Ms Oudkirk’s years as a representative also coincided with a renewed current of what local people call “yi-mei-lun”, skepticism about the United States, especially among voters who believe Taiwan and Washington have unnecessarily antagonized Beijing.
Part of the distrust in the United States’ intentions or ability to support Taiwan reflected Chinese information operations to magnify doubts, Oudkirk said, but part of it reflected the normal ebb and flow of disagreement in a democracy.
He gets a lot of questions about whether the impending US election could lead to a shift in US support. She has remained characteristically diplomatic on that front.
“In the United States, unlike almost any other foreign or domestic policy issue, there is broad bipartisan consensus on policy toward Taiwan,” he told reporters at a farewell news conference on Friday. “So I don’t think an election will necessarily change that.”