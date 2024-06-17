As China pressure mounts on Taiwan, outgoing US envoy urges firm hand

Near the end of three years as the top U.S. representative in Taiwan, Sandra Oudkirk has parting advice: Avoid panic over China’s language and combative measures, but don’t become numb to the risks.

Oudkirk has been Washington’s de facto ambassador to Taiwan during a time when the island’s democracy has become a crucible of tensions between Washington and Beijing. China claims that Taiwan is its territory and must accept unification, by armed force, if leaders in Beijing decide it is necessary.

The debate between Taiwanese and American politicians, officials and experts has also at times taken on some tension over what combination of tactics – what military purchases, what reassuring or inflexible words directed at Beijing, what steps with other democracies – could best reduce the risks. of war.

Ms Oudkirk, who will leave her post in Taipei early next month, suggested Taiwan and its partners needed to find a firm path forward, avoiding both hysteria and complacency.