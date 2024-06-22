Are we loving our pets to death?

Pets are more popular than ever. About two-thirds of American households have at least one pet, up from 56 percent in 1988. according to the American Pet Products Association, and Americans spent $136.8 billion on their pets in 2022, up from $123.6 billion in 2021. An estimated 91 million households in Europe own at least one pet, an increase of 20 million over the last decade . The pet population in India it reached 31 million in 2021, compared to 10 million in 2011.

And our pets are becoming more and more like us, or at least that seems to be our goal. We pamper them with personalized nutrition plans and carriers, doggy hydrotherapy, and stays at boutique cat hotels. At All the Best, a chain of high-end pet stores in Seattle, the most popular items are feline and canine. enrichment toys, dDesigned to stimulate and bring happiness to animals that increasingly “are lying alone and bored,” said Annie McCall, the chain’s marketing director.

Now some animal welfare ethicists and veterinary scientists wonder whether, in our efforts to humanize our pets, we have gone too far. The more we treat pets like people, they argue, the more limited and dependent on us our pets’ lives become, and the more health and behavioral problems our pets develop.