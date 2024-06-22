Are we loving our pets to death?

Pets are more popular than ever. About two-thirds of American households have at least one pet, up from 56 percent in 1988. according to the American Pet Products Association, and Americans spent $136.8 billion on their pets in 2022, up from $123.6 billion in 2021. An estimated 91 million households in Europe own at least one pet, an increase of 20 million over the last decade . The pet population in India it reached 31 million in 2021, compared to 10 million in 2011.
And our pets are becoming more and more like us, or at least that seems to be our goal. We pamper them with personalized nutrition plans and carriers, doggy hydrotherapy, and stays at boutique cat hotels. At All the Best, a chain of high-end pet stores in Seattle, the most popular items are feline and canine. enrichment toys, dDesigned to stimulate and bring happiness to animals that increasingly “are lying alone and bored,” said Annie McCall, the chain’s marketing director.
Now some animal welfare ethicists and veterinary scientists wonder whether, in our efforts to humanize our pets, we have gone too far. The more we treat pets like people, they argue, the more limited and dependent on us our pets’ lives become, and the more health and behavioral problems our pets develop.
“We now view pets not only as members of the family but as equivalent to children,” said James Serpell, professor emeritus of ethics and animal welfare at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine. “The problem is that dogs and cats are not children and owners have become increasingly protective and restrictive. “That’s why animals are not able to express their own doggy and malicious nature as freely as they would.”
Health risks begin, of course, with reproduction. One of the most popular dog breeds in the United States is the french bulldogmember of the brachycephalic family of flat-faced dogs who relate well to people but have trouble breathing, among other serious health problems.
But we are also changing the relationship of our animals with their environment. Due to concerns about bird predation, many cats now spend their entire lives indoors. Until the late 1970s, even city dogs spent most of their time outdoors, either in backyards or roaming loose around the neighborhood. Now, said Jessica Pierce, a Colorado bioethicist whose work focuses on animal-human relationships, “the dog unleashed and unleashed is considered contrary to the natural order of things.”
One of the fastest growing market segments is the so-called pet confinement sector, which includes indoor cages and fences, as well as head harnesses and electronic collars. “The level of limitation that dogs face is profound,” Dr. Pierce said. Although several decades ago dogs were more likely to be hit by cars, he added, “those risks were outweighed by the freedom of experience and movement.”
The modern pet paradox, in a nutshell: “Owners don’t want dogs to behave like dogs.” Dr. Serpell said.
While dogs are allowed in an increasing number of human spaces (restaurants, offices, stores, hotels, and more parks with designated dog areas), their growing presence has not translated into greater independence.
Confinement and isolation, in turn, have engendered an increase in separation anxiety from animals and assault, Dr. Serpell said. Approximately 60 percent of dogs and cats toYou are now overweight or obese.. And due in part to the burden and expense of owning a pet today (veterinary fees, pet sitters, boarding costs), more people are abandoning animals to animal shelters, leading to higher rates. of euthanasia. In 2023, more than 359,000 dogs were euthanized in shelters, the highest number in five years, according to Shelter Animals Count, an animal advocacy group.
“We’re in a strange time of obsession with pets,” Dr. Pierce said. “There are too many and we maintain them with too much intensity. “It’s not good for us or them.”
It is true that domesticating an animal has always meant achieving a balance between its nature and ours. “Defining the freedom of a dog, an animal that has been artificially domesticated and selected by humans for so long, is a really interesting puzzle,” said Alexandra Horowitz, a canine cognition researcher at Barnard College.
She made a contrast with the dogs in freedom, a category to which most of the estimated 900 million dogs in the world belong. Free-roaming dogs lead shorter lives and are not guaranteed food, Dr. Horowitz said, but they can make their own decisions. “That’s an interesting model for us: thinking about how to enrich a dog’s life with options so that he’s not captive to our whims all the time, without endangering society at large,” he said.
In recent years, Scandinavian countries have begun to prohibit the breeding of some dog breeds They are particularly prone to disease, like the Cavalier King Charles spaniel. In Sweden it is illegal to leave pets home alone for long periods; In both Sweden and Finland, confining animals in the home is illegal in most cases.
But it’s unclear whether these animal welfare policies reconcile or reinforce the fundamental paradox of modern pet ownership, said Harold Herzog, a professor emeritus of psychology at Western Carolina University who studies animal-human relationships. “The more we see dogs and cats as autonomous creatures, the less we can justify keeping them as pets,” he said.
A few years ago, Dr. Herzog was on vacation on the island of Tobago and spent much of his time observing stray dogs roaming the landscape. “I asked myself, ‘Would I rather live in Manhattan as a pampered dog or would I rather be a dog in Tobago and hang out with my friends?’” Dr. Herzog said. He concluded: “I would rather be a dog in Tobago.”
That is not a practical option for most people, nor necessarily good for the Tobagos of the world. Instead, for the modern pet owner, Dr. Serpell offered this advice: “By all means, enjoy your dog’s company. But dogs are not people. Get to know the animal from its own perspective rather than forcing it to comply with yours. It allows you to indirectly experience the life of another being.”