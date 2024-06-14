Another summer to remember? For Germany: So far, so great.

The arc of Philipp Lahm’s career had the pace of someone meticulously checking off items on a bucket list. He won eight German championships with Bayern Munich, a team he supported as a child. He served as captain for six years. He led the club to a domestic and European treble. A year later, he captained Germany to World Cup glory.
Now, after a few years of retirement, Lahm has become a respected figure in German football as a whole: intelligent, thoughtful, discreet by inclination but outspoken when necessary. He has held various honorary and ambassadorial positions, but in 2020 he was given a real job: tournament director for Euro 2024.
However, despite everything he has achieved, Lahm will always be remembered in his homeland as the man who ushered in the Sommermärchen, the fairytale summer, of 2006. Everything that the World Cup of that year meant year, everything it meant for Germany then and for everyone. “What it means now for Germany,” he began with his goal in the opening match, here in Munich, against Costa Rica.
Of course, Germany didn’t win that tournament. The host’s streak ended, in a technical sense, in heartbreak. However, if anything, that enhanced the meaning that has subsequently been imbued with it. For Germany, the 2006 World Cup has always been less about the result than about (in a surprisingly literal sense) the friends it made along the way.
After just one match of this year’s tournament, it is too early to declare that the scorer of the hosts’ first goal at Euro 2024, Bayer Leverkusen’s elfin playmaker Florian Wirtz, is destined to follow Lahm’s path.
Perhaps this dominant 5-1 victory against a committed but clearly outmatched Scotland will prove to be a false dawn. Perhaps one of Wirtz’s teammates will come to dominate the tournament, or at least part of it in Germany, such that he becomes the central figure of the narrative. (Jamal Musiala, if you want a name). Maybe Germany wins it all and the details get lost in the picture.
Tournaments, like butterflies, have their own distinct colors and patterns, but they only begin to lighten once they have emerged from their chrysalis. (Please note: this may not be true for butterflies, but stick with it for the purposes of the metaphor.) They also don’t stay the same. Over time, they may shine, mottle, or fade.
This was certainly the case in 2006. Its shadow hung heavily over this tournament, a memory so perfect that the present seemed unable to compete. Germany deeply remembers how happy it was then and how unhappy it seems now, with a war not far from its borders, a stagnant economy, and a far-right on the rise.
But this is a trick of the light. The country was also restless in 2006, unsure of how the tournament would play out, uncomfortable with the idea of holding it in public. That only changed with Lahm’s intervention. Only then did Germany begin to discern the colors of that bright and vivid summer.
The hope, then, must be that – regardless of where Germany’s history ends – Wirtz’s goal will have the same effect, 18 years later. This tournament will not solve any of the problems that affect both Germany and Europe. No matter how grandiose UEFA’s mission statements and slogans are, that’s too big a job for sports. It is not a panacea.
That doesn’t mean it can’t offer a welcome palliative over the next month. Wirtz’s goal, complemented by the next four, served to calm Germany’s sporting nerves – the unsettling feeling that on-field humiliation might be lurking – and that, for now, may be enough.
Despite all the worries, despite all the anguish, Germany has a glimmer of hope, a promise that something encouraging, happy and—at best—wonderfully trivial might be emerging. That may be all that is needed to help the country host the tournament: a sense that these could be a few weeks to remember.
Euro fever: patient observations
Some thoughts as we begin:
GET READY FOR FUN This is, I believe, the first men’s tournament in almost a decade that does not represent a major logistical operation for fans of (most of) the competing nations. The last two World Cups, in Russia and Qatar, were financially draining, practically challenging and morally complex. The previous Euro Cup, held across the continent, was suffocated by travel restrictions.
Since France and Euro 2016, being present at a tournament (and not even necessarily attending the matches) seemed so simple. Germany is, as the slogan says, at the heart of Europe. Holland and Poland will attract huge caravans of fans, but special mention will also be made of the Scots.
On Thursday morning I left Manchester Airport (which, as you may know, is not in Scotland). My flight, like the airport, was full of Scottish fans, most of them dressed in tartan. This was especially surprising, because my flight was headed to Rome. This was not the only tartan army detachment to take a circuitous route: on Friday there were an estimated 200,000 Scots in Munich. In other words, it is about four percent of the country’s population.
ORANGE HOUSE Just before I left, my son and I ran into a neighbor who asked us which European Championship team had the most Smith family support. He was anticipating England, of course, or perhaps Scotland.
Instead, my son proudly declared that for the next month he will be Dutch. I had to explain: my son is British, of course, but at 6 years old, a nation is still a confusing and indistinct concept. Presumably he is loyal to her on some level, but he doesn’t feel it as immediately and as intensely as his loyalty to Virgil van Dijk’s greater glory.
COMING HOME? Gareth Southgate’s approach to the England manager’s job is probably best summed up by how it could end up. Regardless of how he fares with his (surprisingly) bold team in Germany, there is a feeling that this could be his last tournament.
However, that decision will not have to be made hastily. Southgate’s contract expires in December, an unusual period for an international coach (they usually work from one major tournament to the next). This is extremely Southgate – it gives both him and the English football authorities the opportunity to review and reflect on the correct course of action once the euphoria/regret has subsided.
Likewise, the fact that their employers have a succession plan in place is commendable. Less laudable is the suggestion that he would be more than happy to appoint a non-English manager to replace him. One of my few abiding beliefs is that great football nations should not have foreign coaches.
I realize that sounds bad, but rest assured, it is not rooted in any Neolithic conservatism. International football is meant to test the strength of a country’s sporting culture. If major nations cannot produce good managers, then that is a flaw they should address organically, rather than resorting to an import from a country that can. (Yes, Belgium and Portugal, I’m looking at you).
USA 1, BRAZIL 1 If the build-up to the Euros has seemed relatively low-key, right up until the last moment, then it’s safe to say that the impending Copa America doesn’t really feature in the European imagination yet.
But that doesn’t mean the United States’ creditable draw with Brazil went unnoticed: if it felt like a sign that perhaps the Seleçao is still something of a work in progress, then it should offer Greg Berhalter (and his team and his country ) a considerable stimulus ahead of the tournament.
So far, his reign appears to lack a signature outcome: a proof of concept, a sign of what might be to come. Drawing with Brazil, even a slightly anemic one, even in a warm-up match, does not meet the standard. However, he hints that the Copa América could be the stage in which the United States can find one.