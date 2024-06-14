Another summer to remember? For Germany: So far, so great.

The arc of Philipp Lahm’s career had the pace of someone meticulously checking off items on a bucket list. He won eight German championships with Bayern Munich, a team he supported as a child. He served as captain for six years. He led the club to a domestic and European treble. A year later, he captained Germany to World Cup glory.

Now, after a few years of retirement, Lahm has become a respected figure in German football as a whole: intelligent, thoughtful, discreet by inclination but outspoken when necessary. He has held various honorary and ambassadorial positions, but in 2020 he was given a real job: tournament director for Euro 2024.

However, despite everything he has achieved, Lahm will always be remembered in his homeland as the man who ushered in the Sommermärchen, the fairytale summer, of 2006. Everything that the World Cup of that year meant year, everything it meant for Germany then and for everyone. “What it means now for Germany,” he began with his goal in the opening match, here in Munich, against Costa Rica.