Ángeles Flórez Peón, Spanish Civil War’s Last Militiawoman, Dies at 105

In 1946 she married Graciano Rozada Vallina, a miner and socialist activist who had been detained by Franco’s police while serving in the republican forces but who managed to escape and flee to France the following year. She soon joined him there, in Saint-Éloy-les-Mines, where they lived until her death in 2003. That year, after 56 years of exile, she returned to Gijón to bury her ashes.

She is survived by his two children, María Ángeles Rozada and José Antonio Rozada, two grandchildren and one great-grandson.

Mrs. Flórez Peón, who at 90 years old was described according to El País as “small, smiling, charming and who walks with a firm step”, she was delighted to pose for selfies at the Madrid book party, where she presented her memoirs, “Memorias de Ángeles Flórez Peón: Maricuela”. published in 2009, and “Las Sorpresas de Maricuela” (“Surprises of Maricuela”), from 2013.

“He wrote his memoirs in France,” said Rozada, his son. “It was during those years after we had grown up. I think he started in the late ’70s. We bought him a typewriter and he learned how to use it. She was a woman with a lot of energy and she had a strong desire to write. She wrote pages and pages. “She thought it was important to write the memories of those who had died, so that today’s young people could share the memory.”

Ms. Flórez Peón remained committed to socialism, gender equality and gay rights. Her son recalled: “She always said, ‘Be careful. If we are not united, the extreme right will return.’” And she remained proud of her role as essential guardian of Spain’s memory after decades of state-imposed oblivion during the Franco years.

“A country without memory is a country without soul” she said. “Spain had no soul. We cannot forget and we cannot resent. Because if we did, we would become like them.”

Rachel Chaundler contributed to this report from Madrid.