Amsterdam Museum to return Matisse work sold under duress in World War II

Amsterdam’s Stedelijk Museum says it will return a Henri Matisse painting that has been in its collection since 1941 to the heirs of its former owner, a German Jewish textile manufacturer and art patron who sold it to finance his family’s escape from the Netherlands. Nazi occupation.

The museum announced the return of the “Odalisque” on Tuesday after Amsterdam City Council received “binding advice” from the Dutch Restitution Commission, a government committee that rules on cases of art looted by the Nazis.

The heirs said in a statement that the decision provided symbolic justice. “Matisse made the same trip from Berlin to Amsterdam as our grandparents,” they said. “But he stopped there, in Stedelijk, with almost no recognition of where he came from for 80 years.”

Before World War II, Matisse’s “Odalisque,” ​​dated between 1920 and 1921, was part of the private art collection of Albert and Marie Stern. Albert and his twin brother Siegbert helped found an important Berlin women’s fashion company in the 19th century. Albert and Marie were patrons of the arts and regularly organized art and music events at their home in Berlin. Marie, who had studied art, assembled a collection that also included works by Vincent van Gogh and Edward Munch.