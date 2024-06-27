Amsterdam Museum to return Matisse work sold under duress in World War II

Amsterdam’s Stedelijk Museum says it will return a Henri Matisse painting that has been in its collection since 1941 to the heirs of its former owner, a German Jewish textile manufacturer and art patron who sold it to finance his family’s escape from the Netherlands. Nazi occupation.
The museum announced the return of the “Odalisque” on Tuesday after Amsterdam City Council received “binding advice” from the Dutch Restitution Commission, a government committee that rules on cases of art looted by the Nazis.
The heirs said in a statement that the decision provided symbolic justice. “Matisse made the same trip from Berlin to Amsterdam as our grandparents,” they said. “But he stopped there, in Stedelijk, with almost no recognition of where he came from for 80 years.”
Before World War II, Matisse’s “Odalisque,” dated between 1920 and 1921, was part of the private art collection of Albert and Marie Stern. Albert and his twin brother Siegbert helped found an important Berlin women’s fashion company in the 19th century. Albert and Marie were patrons of the arts and regularly organized art and music events at their home in Berlin. Marie, who had studied art, assembled a collection that also included works by Vincent van Gogh and Edward Munch.
After the National Socialists took power in Germany in 1933, the Sterns suffered several anti-Semitic blows. The state expropriated their business and stole many of their assets and possessions, and the family was threatened with physical violence, said Anne Webber, founder and co-chair of the Commission for Looted Art in Europe, which handled the restitution demand.
In 1937, according to the Commission, the couple moved to Amsterdam, taking some of their possessions with them, while applying for visas to countries such as Cuba, Mexico and the United States, ultimately without success. In July 1941, the family had little food and sold everything they had left in hopes of escaping Europe.
The Matisse was sold in 1941 to the Stedelijk through a family friend. Shortly afterward, the entire Stern family was arrested and sent to concentration camps, where Albert’s twin brother, the couple’s two oldest children, and many other family members were murdered.
The couple’s grandchildren, aged 5 and 16 months, were sent to the Theresienstadt camp in what is now the Czech Republic, but managed to survive, according to the Commission. Marie, who was sent to the Liebenau camp in Germany, also survived the war, but Albert died in the Laufen Castle internment camp.
“The relentless pressure they experienced from the Nazis,” Webber said in an interview, and “the imminent threat to their lives was very powerful.”
“They were physically threatened for many months,” he added. “We did a lot of research and found a remarkable number of documents in about 26 different archives that tell this story.”
Toon van Mierlo, chairman of the Restitution Commission, said the evidence of a forced sale in this case was very compelling.
“The circumstances under which Albert Stern lived in Amsterdam, after fleeing Germany, were horrible, terrible,” she said. “He did everything he could to get his family to a safe place and in good conditions, but he couldn’t and eventually died at the end of the war.”
On the return of Matisse, van Mierlo said: “My feeling is that justice has been done.”
Matisse’s “Odalisque” hangs in the museum’s permanent collection, alongside other odalisques — or reclining nudes — painted in the same period by Pablo Picasso and Wassily Kandinsky.
“We don’t have many Matisses, so it’s an important work,” said Rein Wolfs, director of the Stedelijk Museum, “showing the importance of orientalism in French painting.”
He declined to estimate the monetary value of the work, but said his personal story outweighed financial considerations.
“It’s very important that we be able to restore this work,” Wolfs said. “It doesn’t repair what happened during the war, but at least some justice can be done, many years later.”
The city of Amsterdam, Matisse’s official owner, is expected to hand the work to Stern’s family members before the end of the year, a Stedelijk spokeswoman said.
“The return of works of art, such as the Odalisque painting, can mean a lot to the victims and is of great importance for the recognition of the injustice committed against them,” Amsterdam culture councilor Touria Meliani said in a statement. “As a city we have a role and a responsibility in this.”