Amid Stanley Cup excitement, Edmonton center struggles

By the time this newsletter is published, the Edmonton Oilers will be one game away from winning the Stanley Cup or out of contention.
While I was in Edmonton recently to write about the city’s deep-seated nostalgia for the Oilers’ glory days and the excitement surrounding the team’s trip to the Stanley Cup Final this year, I caught up with Amarjeet Sohi, who He became mayor of the city in 2021.
Mr. Sohi has an unusually varied background. When he returned to his native India from Edmonton in the late 1980s (the wonderful time for the Oilers), he was imprisoned for 21 months and endured torture after being arrested for what the Canadian government and ultimately a court Indian, they considered false terrorism. accusations. He has been a taxi driver and bus driver, a member of federal Parliament and a minister in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet.
We talked about the Oilers’ return to the finals, which has highlighted the vibrant bar and restaurant scene that developed around the team’s stadium after it opened eight years ago, and the stark contrast to the rest of downtown Edmonton.
Since the last two department stores closed, shopping centers have largely been filled with empty storefronts. Many office towers in Edmonton, like around the world, are still waiting for workers to return after the pandemic. And there are large numbers of people living on the streets, many of whom appear to have serious addictions and mental health problems.
When you were in Ottawa, what did you find that people outside of Alberta don’t understand about Edmonton?
Well, Canada is a very, very big country, we are very diverse and we don’t travel within Canada as much as we need to. That’s why there are always different perceptions of people from different parts of the country.
Sometimes people have a very bad impression that Edmonton is just a small city. It’s a big city. We are bigger than Vancouver, although people sometimes think Vancouver is bigger than us.
People are moving to Edmonton. In the last two years we have seen a population growth of 10 percent, that is, almost 100,000 new people. It is a challenge, but it is also an opportunity.
Does this add to the housing challenges affecting most of Canada?
We remain Canada’s most affordable big city. Our goal is to build 35,000 homes in three years to maintain that affordability.
But we don’t have enough low-income or non-market housing. That’s why we’re looking to release more city-owned land for housing. We no longer collect property taxes on projects undertaken by nonprofit and affordable housing providers. Now we also have a specific flow for indigenous homes.
What’s behind Edmonton’s homeless problem?
The number of people experiencing homelessness has doubled; that is the reality that arises from Covid. While we house more people, more and more people are becoming homeless.
Edmonton serves a larger regional population and the increased population of Alberta, as a center for health care and social services. So people who fall on hard times end up in Edmonton. Then they go unnoticed and end up on the street. We see a lot of that happening, but we also see people coming to the city to access healthcare. If you talk to doctors, you will hear first-hand stories about people who have no home to go to when they are discharged and end up on the streets.
The second part is that the vast majority of First Nations communities in northern Alberta are poorer and smaller than many other communities. So the social infrastructure doesn’t exist in those communities and people move to Edmonton.
And the third is that Edmonton has the largest number of correctional facilities and jails in Western Canada.
What is needed to solve it?
There are social issues that are beyond the control of the city. We have no control over the root causes of poverty, mental health issues and homelessness. Everything is interconnected and beyond the capacity of cities to solve. That’s where the federal and provincial governments have a bigger role to play. They are taking a step forward. But I think the need far outweighs the interventions.
Which direction is downtown Edmonton currently heading?
We are creating more festivals to attract more people downtown. We have created specific grants to encourage more people to live downtown and 11 projects are underway, and once completed, there will be nearly 2,500 new residential units. Hockey definitely helps bring more people downtown.
Little by little it is improving because we can provide more support to the vulnerable population. But we need to do more. The worst crisis we face is the overdose crisis.
