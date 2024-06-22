Amid Stanley Cup excitement, Edmonton center struggles

We talked about the Oilers’ return to the finals, which has highlighted the vibrant bar and restaurant scene that developed around the team’s stadium after it opened eight years ago, and the stark contrast to the rest of downtown Edmonton.

Since the last two department stores closed, shopping centers have largely been filled with empty storefronts. Many office towers in Edmonton, like around the world, are still waiting for workers to return after the pandemic. And there are large numbers of people living on the streets, many of whom appear to have serious addictions and mental health problems.

Our conversation has been edited for space and clarity.

When you were in Ottawa, what did you find that people outside of Alberta don’t understand about Edmonton?

Well, Canada is a very, very big country, we are very diverse and we don’t travel within Canada as much as we need to. That’s why there are always different perceptions of people from different parts of the country.

Sometimes people have a very bad impression that Edmonton is just a small city. It’s a big city. We are bigger than Vancouver, although people sometimes think Vancouver is bigger than us.