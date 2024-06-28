America’s allies in Asia and Europe are watching the debate with one question: What now?

During Thursday night’s debate, President Biden told former President Donald J. Trump that America is the “envy of the world.”

After watching his performance, many friends from the United States might not agree.

In Europe and Asia, the tug-of-war between the blustering Trump and the vacillating Biden has worried analysts, and not just about who might win the election in November.

“This whole thing was an absolute disaster,” said Simon Canning, communications manager in Australia. wrote on social media“Total chaos, both on the part of the candidates and the moderators. The United States is in deep, deep trouble.”

Sergey Radchenko, a historian at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Washington, aware“This election is doing more to discredit American democracy than Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping could ever hope for,” referring to the presidents of Russia and China, the United States’ most powerful rivals for global leadership.