America’s allies in Asia and Europe are watching the debate with one question: What now?

Amid a faltering performance by President Biden at Thursday night’s presidential debate, former President Donald J. Trump caused anxiety among America’s allies with a simple shrug.

Trump has regularly disparaged NATO and even threatened to withdraw the United States from it, and during the debate he did nothing to calm European concerns about his antipathy toward the military alliance.

When Biden asked if he would withdraw from NATO, Trump did not respond but shrugged.

“I was very worried before this debate and I am even more worried now,” said Jana Puglierin, director of the German office of the European Council on Foreign Relations. “Trump may or may not want to officially leave NATO, but he has all the means to undermine NATO.”

At the heart of NATO is Article Five of its charter, which commits each member country to the defense of all others. “Deterrence is about credibility, and at its core, Article Five has always been what you make of it,” Puglierin said. “So it’s up to the president of the United States to make it a credible threat.”