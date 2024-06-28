America’s allies in Asia and Europe are watching the debate with one question: What now?

Amid a faltering performance by President Biden at Thursday night’s presidential debate, former President Donald J. Trump caused anxiety among America’s allies with a simple shrug.
Trump has regularly disparaged NATO and even threatened to withdraw the United States from it, and during the debate he did nothing to calm European concerns about his antipathy toward the military alliance.
When Biden asked if he would withdraw from NATO, Trump did not respond but shrugged.
“I was very worried before this debate and I am even more worried now,” said Jana Puglierin, director of the German office of the European Council on Foreign Relations. “Trump may or may not want to officially leave NATO, but he has all the means to undermine NATO.”
At the heart of NATO is Article Five of its charter, which commits each member country to the defense of all others. “Deterrence is about credibility, and at its core, Article Five has always been what you make of it,” Puglierin said. “So it’s up to the president of the United States to make it a credible threat.”
Given Trump’s skepticism about alliances, European nations that rely on the promise of American protection, he said, are concerned that Trump might try to forge bilateral relationships with Europe “and make them transactional.”
Camille Grand, former deputy secretary general of NATO, said that in a second term, Trump would be surrounded by people “who want to turn their instincts into policy instead of saying, ‘This is a bad idea, Mr. President.’”
“But the worst thing is its unpredictability and Europe is at war,” he added. In peacetime there is always another summit or an opportunity to build relationships, he said. “But in a war, if he suddenly suggests a peace deal overnight or something that invalidates the US security guarantee, that is much more difficult to manage,” Grand said.
On Thursday night, Trump boasted that he had forced European countries to increase their military spending, although it has increased more under Biden. Grand said that Europeans already understand that they have to do more on their own defense and, in fact, are spending $130 billion more each year than in 2014.
But whoever the president is, “we must ensure that we can defend Europe with less of the United States.”
NATO supporters were not the only international observers who felt nervous about the debate. The back-and-forth between the blustering Trump and the hesitant Biden left analysts worried, and not just about who might win the election in November.
Sergey Radchenko, a historian at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Washington, wrote in X“This election is doing more to discredit American democracy than Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping could ever hope to do,” referring to the leaders of Russia and China, America’s most powerful rivals.
“I am concerned about the image that is projected to the outside world,” he continued. “It is not an image of leadership. It is an image of terminal decline.”
Whoever is president, the United States faces major global challenges: in Asia, from a rising China and a nuclear-armed North Korea recently strengthened by Putin; in Europe, from Russia’s war against Ukraine; and in the Middle East, where Israel’s war against Hamas threatens to spill over into southern Lebanon and even Iran.
There was little to say about foreign policy in the noisy debate. Trump continued to insist, without explanation, that he could have stopped Putin from invading Ukraine or Hamas from invading Israel, and that he could quickly end both conflicts.
Biden mentioned his efforts to rally allies to help Ukraine and confront Russia. “I have 50 other nations around the world supporting Ukraine, including Japan and South Korea,” he said.
For some, the debate made a Trump presidency, already considered a strong possibility, seem like a possibility, said François Heisbourg, a French analyst. “So on all issues, the debate is a confirmation of European concerns, and some of them have already become embedded in people’s thinking.”
“People hear Trump say he wants to cut aid to Ukraine, so this will move to the center of the debate,” he said, along with Trump’s stated fondness for Putin as a strong leader.
As for Israel and Gaza, however, “I’m not sure that’s going to make a big difference,” Heisbourg said. “You cannot move the embassy to Jerusalem twice.”
Adding to existing concerns about the unpredictable Trump, which the debate only confirmed, is new anxiety about Biden’s ability to govern. One of the harshest assessments came from Radoslaw Sikorski, Polish foreign minister. In a social media post, he compared Mr. Biden to Marcus Aureliusthe Roman emperor who “ruined his succession by passing the baton to his irresponsible son Commodus, whose disastrous rule began the decline of Rome.”
“It’s important to manage the journey into the sunset,” Sikorski added.
In Ukraine, the clamor for debate resonated on Friday.
Referring to Mr. Biden, Bogdan Butkevycha popular radio host, wrote on social media: “His main task was to convince voters of his energy and readiness to govern.” But he added: “He failed to do so. As a result, the chances of his being replaced by another Democratic candidate are increasing.”
Some took some comfort from Trump’s words that he did not find it acceptable for the Kremlin to keep the lands occupied. The Ukrainian newspaper Kyiv Independent published a headline that read: “Trump rejects Putin’s peace conditions as Biden makes Democrats nervous.”
Russian media portrayed the debate as a sign of American weakness and disorganization. The result “is good for us,” Dmitri Novikov, a Russian lawmaker, said on a state television talk show on Friday. “Destabilization within an adversary is always a good thing.”
In Asia, the debate resurfaced with serious questions about how US policy could affect stability. Trump’s tenure deeply shook alliances in the region, and nations hoping the United States would balance China’s influence and undermine North Korea’s nuclear ambitions have spent the past four years trying to rebuild ties with Washington.
“It was clearly a victory for Trump and a nail in the coffin of the Biden campaign,” said Lee Byong-chul, a professor at the Institute of Far Eastern Studies at Kyungnam University in Seoul.
“We must now prepare for a second Trump administration,” he added.
In Japan, an important U.S. ally in Asia, officials have almost always stated insistently that they are happy to work with whomever the United States chooses, but Trump’s comments during the debate that he does not want to spend money defending his allies are likely to rekindle concerns that he treats international relations as transactional rather than enduring.
“My guess is that Japanese policymakers are thinking, ‘Okay, it’s very likely to be Trump, so we need to cement the institutional ties as much as possible so he can’t undo them,'” said Koichi Nakano, a political scientist. at Sophia University in Tokyo. “That’s like tying yourself to a mast that may sink very soon, so it’s a false illusion of security.”
In recent years, India has worked to overcome a long history of mistrust, expanding military and trade ties with Washington. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi maintained a warm relationship with Trump during his presidency, the Indian establishment has seen in Biden a steady hand that understands how alliances work and how to contain geopolitical risk.
Dr. Tara Kartha, a former senior official at India’s National Security Council, noted that Trump is unpredictable and could change positions, such as shifting from his current hardline approach toward China if Beijing offers him better trade terms. That uncertainty makes calculations difficult for India, which shares a border with China and a long-standing rivalry with Beijing.
“We are now hedging our bets with China,” he said. “Because we are not really sure what is going to happen with the United States.”
In China, the presidential debate was a hot topic on social media platform Weibo. Chinese official media mostly treated it seriously, reporting on each candidate’s comments (and lack of a handshake) without adding too much commentary.
Shen Dingli, a Shanghai-based international relations expert, said the debate had only reinforced something the Chinese government had long thought: No matter who the next president is, U.S. policy toward China is likely to toughen.
What became clear after Thursday’s debate was that few Asian analysts were optimistic about the US electoral options.
“Where are the good guys? Where are the brave guys?” asked Kasit Piromya, a former Thai foreign minister and ambassador to Washington. He added that Southeast Asian countries should have their own vision of foreign policy.
“Why should I wait for Trump to be bad?” he asked.
The report was contributed by Damian Cave, Sui Lee Wee, Choe Sang-Hun, Vivian Wang, Camille Elemia, Mujib Mashal, Ségolène Le Stradic, Marc Santora and Oleg Matsnev.