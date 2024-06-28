America’s allies are shaking their heads and asking: What now?

During Thursday night’s debate, President Biden told former President Donald J. Trump that the United States is the “envy of the world.”
After seeing his performance, many of America’s friends in Asia disagree.
In Seoul, Singapore, Sydney and beyond, the back-and-forth between the blustering Trump and the vacillating Biden had analysts worrying, and not just about who might win.
“The whole thing was an absolute disaster,” wrote Simon Canning, director of communications in Australia, on X. “A total disaster, both on the part of the candidates and the moderators. “America is in deep, deep trouble.”
Countries that hoped the United States could counter China’s rise and curb North Korea’s nuclear ambitions have spent the past four years trying to rebuild ties after Trump’s first term deeply shook alliances in the region. Thursday night’s debate immediately resurfaced serious questions about how U.S. policy could affect stability in Asia.
Chan Heng Chee, who was Singapore’s ambassador to the United States between 1996 and 2012, said the quality of the debates has deteriorated compared to previous ones. Biden’s disjointed performance and Trump’s repeated attacks and factual inaccuracies unsettled those who rely on the United States to act as a trusted global partner.
“Now everyone is looking at images,” Chan said. “Do candidates look like they are capable of doing the job or is age an issue? Facts no longer matter and civility has completely disappeared.”
In Japan and South Korea, analysts detected a shift in political winds toward Trump, raising new questions about Biden’s age and his ability to project strength.
“It was clearly a victory for Trump and a nail in the coffin for the Biden campaign,” said Lee Byong-chul, a professor at the Institute of Far Eastern Studies at Kyungnam University in Seoul. “Trump looked healthy compared to Biden, who looked like an old, stuttering, hard-of-hearing grandfather. Now we must prepare for a second Trump administration.”
In Japan, America’s biggest ally in Asia, officials have almost always been adamant that they are happy to work with whomever the United States chooses, but Trump’s comments during the debate about his desire not to spend money on allies are likely to revive concerns about his approach to international relations, which is transactional rather than enduring.
“My guess is that Japanese policymakers are thinking, ‘Okay, it’s very likely to be Trump, so we need to cement the institutional ties as much as possible so he can’t undo them,'” said Koichi Nakano, a political scientist. at Sophia University in Tokyo. “That’s like tying yourself to a mast that may sink very soon, so it’s a false illusion of security.”
If Trump wins, however, Japanese officials might feel less stressed about demands he might make on Tokyo to pay more for its own defense or for the U.S. troop base in Japan.
Over the past two years, Japan has promised to boost its defense budget and expanded the boundaries of what it could do under its pacifist constitution, including buying more fighter jets and Tomahawk missiles — moves Trump pushed during his visits to Japan as president.
The increase in military spending and purchases “is in line with what he has been thinking,” said Ichiro Fujisaki, a former Japanese ambassador to Washington, referring to Trump. “If we go in the opposite direction of what he was saying,” Fujisaki said, “we would have to revise our position, but we will not do so.”
Across the region, one of the most pressing concerns is how Trump could exacerbate rising tensions with China or undermine the region’s fragile stability.
If Trump wins, Washington would likely pursue a strategy that seeks to elevate American influence in the Indo-Pacific in opposition to China, “but in a way that would prioritize American preeminence, and not necessarily the network of alliances and partnerships.” he has done it in a collective sense,” said Don McLain Gill, a Manila-based professor of international studies at De La Salle University. “As a transactional leader, there are concerns that Trump could abandon key areas of US engagement, such as Taiwan.”
On social media in China, the presidential debate was a hotly trending topic on the platform Weibo. Chinese official media outlets were largely straightforward, reporting on each candidate’s comments (and their lack of handshakes) without adding much commentary.
But in online comments, some users compared Trump’s red tie to a communist red bandana, and some social media commentators jokingly called Trump a “nation builder” because of how his leadership could accelerate China’s global rise.
Shares of Wisesoft Co., a Chinese company whose name in Mandarin translates as “Trump wins big,” rose 10 percent in Friday trading in Shenzhen, according to Bloomberg.
Setting aside the joy on social media, Shen Dingli, a Shanghai-based international relations expert, said the debate had only reinforced something the Chinese government has long thought: No matter who the next president is, politics towards China will probably only get tougher, if not the same.
The candidates argued over who had done a better job managing trade with China, Shen said, when in reality the Biden administration had continued Trump-era tariffs.
“Even if the Democrats urgently elect a new, younger candidate, they will all be hell-bent on treating China as a long-term strategic threat, even more so than Russia,” he said. “I think the Chinese leaders have no illusions.”
What became clear after Thursday’s debate was that few in the region feel optimistic about any of the electoral options in the United States.
Kasit Piromya, Thailand’s former foreign minister from 2008 to 2011 and former ambassador to the United States, lamented the state of American politics.
“Where are the good guys? Where are the brave guys?” Kasit said, adding that it was now up to Southeast Asian countries to have their own foreign policy vision. “Why should I wait for Trump to be bad? I should be able to organize myself and maybe work with other friends.”
Ja-Ian Chong, an associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore, said President Biden seemed very tired, while former President Trump sounded more unpredictable in terms of what he would expect from other friendly countries and how he would deal with China.
“This creates new problems for trying to manage the relationship with the United States,” he said. “In general, policymakers want a clear, committed and consistent American presence. “A wavering, weak, uncommitted presence is as worrying as one that is volatile and inconsistent.”
“We’re seeing both extremes,” Chong added. “It’s hard to imagine now what a more moderate center for the United States would look like.”
The report was contributed by Damian Cave, Sui Lee Wee, Choe Sang-Hun, Vivian Wang and Camille Elemia.