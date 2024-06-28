America’s allies are shaking their heads and asking: What now?

During Thursday night’s debate, President Biden told former President Donald J. Trump that the United States is the “envy of the world.”

After seeing his performance, many of America’s friends in Asia disagree.

In Seoul, Singapore, Sydney and beyond, the back-and-forth between the blustering Trump and the vacillating Biden had analysts worrying, and not just about who might win.

“The whole thing was an absolute disaster,” wrote Simon Canning, director of communications in Australia, on X. “A total disaster, both on the part of the candidates and the moderators. “America is in deep, deep trouble.”

Countries that hoped the United States could counter China’s rise and curb North Korea’s nuclear ambitions have spent the past four years trying to rebuild ties after Trump’s first term deeply shook alliances in the region. Thursday night’s debate immediately resurfaced serious questions about how U.S. policy could affect stability in Asia.