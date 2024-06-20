Amazon says it will stop using plastic pillows in its shipments

They’re a familiar sight on Amazon packages: the plastic air pillows designed to keep products safe in transit, but which also end up in landfills by the billions.
Now, under pressure from environmentalists to reduce its use of plastic packaging, the world’s largest online retailer is about to replace all of its puffy plastic pillows with recycled paper filling.
Amazon says the move will prevent the use of nearly 15 billion air pillows a year in North America. It is the Seattle-based retail giant’s “largest plastic packaging reduction effort” to date, the retail giant said. in a press release Thursday.
It’s just one way companies are responding to protests from people and environmental groups over retailers’ use of plastic packaging, particularly as online shopping continues to rise.
Oceana, the ocean conservation group that has long confronted Amazon over its use of plastic, called the move “good news for the oceans and the company’s customers.” But it called for further reductions in single-use packaging, such as the padded plastic mailers that Amazon continues to use.
The pillows are made of a plastic film, which scientists say is the Most common form of plastic trash. in the sea and on the seabed near the coast. Plastic movie can be deadly to wildlife including sea turtles and seabirds. And unlike paper alternatives, plastic films generally cannot be composted or recycled in curbside programs.
TO recent report of Oceana found that protective packaging, such as air pillows, made up more than a third of global e-commerce packaging by weight.
Thursday’s announcement covers the United States, Amazon’s largest market, as well as Canada and Mexico, which together account for more than 70 percent of the retailer’s global sales. Amazon has already replaced about 95 percent of its plastic pillows with paper in those markets, he said, and is working to completely eliminate them from use by the end of the year.
Amazon says it has already been phasing out the use of plastic air pillows in Australia, as well as almost all single-use plastic packaging in India and across Europe. But those changes have taken longer to occur in the rest of the world. In 2022, Amazon reported that it used almost 12 percent less plastic packaging worldwide compared to the previous year.
Environmental and consumer groups have been working on many fronts to stem the tide of plastic packaging waste. Earlier this year, groups pushed for the passage of a bill in New York state that aims to reduce the use of plastic packaging by 50 percent over 12 years, requiring manufacturers to find more sustainable options. or pay a fee.
The bill, which would also ban some toxic chemicals currently used in packaging, such as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, vinyl chloride and formaldehyde, passed the state Senate but did not come up for a vote in the Assembly . California, Oregon, Maine and Colorado have passed similar laws.
Of course, there’s the tough question: What about all the extra paper Amazon will use?
Paper is recyclable and biodegradable, an improvement over plastic. Still, the climate impact of paper can vary greatly, depending on what is used in the pulp, according to a study. United Nations Report 2021 which compared single-use plastic to other forms of packaging.
And if paper bags end up in landfills, they can contribute to planet-warming methane pollution as they biodegrade. On the other hand, paper is more likely to be recycled. And if plastic bags end up incinerated, they release toxic chemicals.
Amazon, for its part, says it is moving forward with a multi-year effort to eliminate all plastic delivery packaging from its North American shipping centers. A center, in Ohio, has already completely moved away from plasticaccording to the company.
And any additional good news for buyers? Amazon said its engineers tested how effective paper is at protecting products during transit and found that paper was as good, if not better, than plastic pillows.