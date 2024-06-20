Amazon says it will stop using plastic pillows in its shipments

They’re a familiar sight on Amazon packages: the plastic air pillows designed to keep products safe in transit, but which also end up in landfills by the billions.

Now, under pressure from environmentalists to reduce its use of plastic packaging, the world’s largest online retailer is about to replace all of its puffy plastic pillows with recycled paper filling.

Amazon says the move will prevent the use of nearly 15 billion air pillows a year in North America. It is the Seattle-based retail giant’s “largest plastic packaging reduction effort” to date, the retail giant said. in a press release Thursday.

It’s just one way companies are responding to protests from people and environmental groups over retailers’ use of plastic packaging, particularly as online shopping continues to rise.