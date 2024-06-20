Al Qaeda Guantanamo Bay Commander Sentenced for War Crimes

A U.S. military jury on Thursday ordered a former al-Qaeda commander to serve a 30-year prison sentence for war crimes committed by his insurgent forces in wartime Afghanistan in the early 2000s. courtroom panel and then announced that, under a plea agreement, the prisoner’s sentence would end in eight years.
The result was part of the arcane system called military commissions, which allows prisoners to reach plea deals with a top Pentagon official who oversees the war tribunal but still requires the formality of a jury sentencing hearing. .
In handing down the maximum sentence, the 11-officer jury rejected arguments by Abd al-Hadi al-Iraqi’s defense lawyers that he deserved leniency, if not clemency, for his early humiliations in CIA custody, his later cooperation with American researchers and their health problems. .
Hadi, 63, was aware of the deal that reduced his sentence to 10 years, effective with his guilty plea in June 2022. It was unclear whether victims had been informed of the attacks by Hadi’s forces already. their families. None of the five people who testified last week about his loss made any comments as they left the spectator gallery Thursday morning after a sometimes emotional two-week sentencing trial.
The prisoner also did not seem to react when the jury foreman, a Marine colonel, announced the harshest possible sentence. Hadi, who is disabled by a crippling spinal disease and a series of surgeries at Guantánamo, sat in court in a padded therapeutic chair, listening through headphones that provided Arabic translation.
His case was unusual at the court, which was created to prosecute terrorism cases as war crimes after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. While prosecutors considered Hadi a member of Al Qaeda’s inner circle before those attacks, there was no suggestion in his plea agreement that he knew of the plot beforehand.
Instead, he admitted to being the commander of insurgent forces that illegally used civilian cover in attacks that killed 17 members of US and coalition forces in Afghanistan in 2003 and 2004, for example by having a fighter pose as an ordinary driver in a taxi loaded with explosives.
He also admitted to having been an Al Qaeda liaison to the Taliban before the 9/11 attacks and to having provided some of his forces to help blow up monumental Buddha statues in Afghanistan’s Bamiyan Valley, a World Heritage Site. by UNESCO, in March 2001.
The prisoner, who says his real name is Nashwan al-Tamir, was captured in Turkey in 2006. By law, he was not entitled to credit for the 15 years and eight months he had spent in detention in the United States before pleading guilty in 2022. If he were released, in June 2032, according to the agreement, he would have been held for more than 25 years as a prisoner of the United States.
But Hadi’s future is uncertain. War court prosecutors have argued that a prisoner can remain held at Guantánamo even after he finishes his sentence, as long as the war on terrorism continues. Alternatively, under the agreement, the United States could transfer him to the custody of a partner country, if one can be found that is capable of providing specialized medical care and agrees to monitor his activities.