Al Qaeda Guantanamo Bay Commander Sentenced for War Crimes

A U.S. military jury on Thursday ordered a former al-Qaeda commander to serve a 30-year prison sentence for war crimes committed by his insurgent forces in wartime Afghanistan in the early 2000s. courtroom panel and then announced that, under a plea agreement, the prisoner’s sentence would end in eight years.

The result was part of the arcane system called military commissions, which allows prisoners to reach plea deals with a top Pentagon official who oversees the war tribunal but still requires the formality of a jury sentencing hearing. .

In handing down the maximum sentence, the 11-officer jury rejected arguments by Abd al-Hadi al-Iraqi’s defense lawyers that he deserved leniency, if not clemency, for his early humiliations in CIA custody, his later cooperation with American researchers and their health problems. .

Hadi, 63, was aware of the deal that reduced his sentence to 10 years, effective with his guilty plea in June 2022. It was unclear whether victims had been informed of the attacks by Hadi’s forces already. their families. None of the five people who testified last week about his loss made any comments as they left the spectator gallery Thursday morning after a sometimes emotional two-week sentencing trial.