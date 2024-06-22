After Hajj deaths, Egypt suspends companies taking pilgrims to Mecca

After hundreds of pilgrims died in the scorching desert heat during the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, the Egyptian government is cracking down on tour companies that facilitated the trip to Saudi Arabia, saying Saturday it had suspended the licenses of 16 companies.

At least 450 people died during the pilgrimage, in which travelers endured maximum temperatures which ranged between 108 degrees and 120 degrees Fahrenheit (42 to 49 degrees Celsius). But the actual death toll is expected to rise much higher as governments obtain more accurate counts of deaths. (Egypt, for example, has officially acknowledged only 31 deaths.)

In announcing the suspension of the 16 travel companies, the Egyptian government said the companies did not offer pilgrims important services such as medical care. He said the companies did not provide pilgrims with “adequate accommodation”, causing pilgrims to suffer “exhaustion due to high temperatures”.

The Associated Press reported that some travel agencies may not have officially registered for the pilgrimage. to avoid the high costs of package trips. And, the AP said, the companies were blamed for allowing pilgrims to travel to Saudi Arabia on personal visas, rather than hajj visas that could have allowed them access to medical care and holy sites.