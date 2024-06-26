A UN official called on Israel to offer more protection to aid workers, as hunger experts warned that Gaza was at high risk of famine.

United Nations aid agencies have been demanding that Israeli authorities do more to protect humanitarian workers in the Gaza Strip and ensure that assistance reaches those who need it, UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said Tuesday.

Agencies are struggling to deliver food and other basic needs. A report of the Integrated food safety classification by phases, or IPC, a partnership of U.N. bodies and aid agencies, concluded Tuesday that Gaza was at high risk of famine. It also found that nearly 500,000 people there, nearly a quarter of the population, faced hunger.

On Monday, a senior U.N. security official contacted the Israeli agency that oversees aid to Gaza to push for more protection for aid workers, Dujarric said, adding that a letter this month to agency by the UN humanitarian coordinator had raised similar points. .

Israeli authorities have resisted blame. On social media Tuesday, in a post addressed to the U.N. World Food Program, the Israeli agency that oversees aid in Gaza showed a photo of supplies that he said were waiting in an unloading area. “Stop making excuses and start playing your role as a humanitarian food organization and head of the logistics group,” he said.

Monday’s IPC report found that the amount of food arriving in northern Gaza had increased in recent months, but underlined the dire conditions faced by people in the enclave and the need for much more aid to be delivered.

Aid groups say they fear for the safety of their workers. The U.N. World Food Program this month suspended aid deliveries from the U.S.-built pier off the coast of Gaza after saying its warehouses had been attacked in an Israeli hostage rescue mission that killed dozens. Palestinians, including women and children.