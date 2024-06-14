A tense debate breaks out at the G7, this time over the right to abortion

G7 leaders had a lot to discuss (and disagree about) at their annual meeting in Italy. Two major wars, in Gaza and Ukraine. A considerable loan for Ukraine. And then there was the right to abortion.
Officials familiar with talks over the Group of 7’s final communiqué – essentially an agreed-upon statement by all leaders – say the wording on reproductive rights boiled down to a diplomatic tug-of-war, mainly between the United States and Italy, the host country of the summit. meeting.
Several officials say the debate centered on a request from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy not to include the words “abortion” and “reproductive rights” in the statement. The Italian government has denied it intended to backtrack on its commitment to protecting access to safe abortions.
When informed of Ms. Meloni’s position, US officials say, President Biden responded, wanting an explicit reference to reproductive rights and at least a reaffirmation of support for abortion rights in last year’s statement. Several other G7 members agreed with Biden, according to US and European officials familiar with the discussion who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive negotiations.
In the end, the word “abortion” does not appear in the communiqué, but it does refer to last year’s final declaration from the G7 summit in Japan, which said: “We reiterate our commitments in the Hiroshima Leaders’ Communiqué to the universal access to adequate, affordable and quality health services for women, including comprehensive sexual and reproductive health and rights for all.”
The Hiroshima declaration specifically included “addressing access to legal and safe abortion and post-abortion care.”
For Biden, a Catholic, the issue has long been fraught on a personal and political level. But he has become more forceful in his defense of abortion rights in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court in 2022. By overturning the constitutional right to abortion, the court’s action sparked a wave of abortion restrictions in more than 20 states.
Biden has fiercely criticized the court decision and used it to galvanize key voting blocs in his quest for re-election.
For Meloni, analysts say, taking a stance on abortion was an attempt to please parts of his conservative base and perhaps also Pope Francis, who attended the summit at his invitation to discuss the effects of artificial intelligence. It also fit well with his general way of governing.
He has tended to stick to his conservative beliefs when waging culture wars at home, while taking a pro-Western stance when addressing international issues. She is a strong defender, for example, of the West’s support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
“She took dominant positions on the things that matter” on the international stage, said Roberto D’Alimonte, an Italian political scientist. Being conservative on abortion “costs her nothing” abroad, but she pleases some of her voters at home, he said.
When Biden learned from his staff last week that reproductive rights might not appear in the statement, he ordered his team not to let that happen, U.S. officials familiar with the discussions said, or he would not sign the document. .
In a statement sent to news organizations on Thursday, Meloni said he was not seeking to backtrack on guarantees of safe and legal abortions but that “in order not to be repetitive,” the summit’s final statements could only refer to previous statements. . .
Asked about numerous media reports about his attempt to keep “abortion” out of the statement, Meloni said Friday before a bilateral meeting with Biden: “I am not aware of an intention to discuss that issue. “I can tell you that the G7 communiqué will be agreed by consensus by all G7 countries.”
Asked by an Italian journalist Thursday about removing text supporting abortion rights, President Emmanuel Macron of France, who faces the far right in a snap election in just two weeks, said he “regretted it.”
“You know France’s position,” Macron said. “France has enshrined in its Constitution the right of women to abortion and the freedom to control their own bodies.”
“Your country doesn’t have the same feelings today,” he said.
In his statement on Thursday, Meloni said it was “deeply wrong” to “use a forum as valuable as the G7 to conduct electoral campaigns.” He did not say who he was referring to.
A senior European Union official said in an interview that the EU defended the use of the full language of the Hiroshima communiqué, including the phrases about the right to abortion. But, he said, the leaders could not agree, which ultimately led to a reference of support for sexual and reproductive rights but no explicit allusion to abortion.
The final communiqué reflects G7 statements prior to Hiroshima, such as one in 2021 that more broadly supported “sexual and reproductive health.”
On a more personal level, Biden and Meloni appear to have enjoyed a warm relationship since she was elected despite their divergent stances on social issues.
While Biden expressed concern in 2022 about his far-right political party, the two leaders have demonstrated a strong alliance on Ukraine. The last time he visited the White House in March, Biden said the two agreed “we support each other” and kissed her on the forehead.
Despite expressing anti-abortion sentiments, Meloni has vowed not to repeal Italy’s abortion law, which makes it legal and generally uncontroversial in the country. But she has tried to please her conservative base without making disruptive changes, emphasizing abortion “prevention” in legislation passed in April and promising to do everything she can “to help a woman who thinks abortion is the only way.”
The 1978 Italian law that legalized abortion also emphasized helping women avoid terminating their pregnancies due to economic, social or family difficulties, and Meloni has said some of the law has not been sufficiently enforced. Critics of the new law, introduced by Meloni’s party, say they worry it could encourage anti-abortion groups to advocate inside family counseling centers.
Meloni has also promised to make surrogacy a universal crime. It is already illegal in Italy, but under the proposal surrogacy could be punished even if it occurred abroad.
On Friday, some abortion rights supporters in Italy spoke out against the removal of the word from the final statement.
“It is a shame that our country is at the level of the most questionable regimes,” said Laura Boldrini, a lawmaker for Italy’s Democratic Party. wrote in X.
Others expressed support, or at least understanding, of Ms. Meloni’s position.
“He did well,” said Giorgio Celsi, an anti-abortion activist in the northern Italian city of Besana. Meloni’s party “has pro-life voters,” he said. “She should keep that in mind.”
Steven Erlanger contributed reporting from Bari, Italy, and Aurelien Breeden from Paris.