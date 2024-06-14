A tense debate breaks out at the G7, this time over the right to abortion

G7 leaders had a lot to discuss (and disagree about) at their annual meeting in Italy. Two major wars, in Gaza and Ukraine. A considerable loan for Ukraine. And then there was the right to abortion.

Officials familiar with talks over the Group of 7’s final communiqué – essentially an agreed-upon statement by all leaders – say the wording on reproductive rights boiled down to a diplomatic tug-of-war, mainly between the United States and Italy, the host country of the summit. meeting.

Several officials say the debate centered on a request from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy not to include the words “abortion” and “reproductive rights” in the statement. The Italian government has denied it intended to backtrack on its commitment to protecting access to safe abortions.

When informed of Ms. Meloni’s position, US officials say, President Biden responded, wanting an explicit reference to reproductive rights and at least a reaffirmation of support for abortion rights in last year’s statement. Several other G7 members agreed with Biden, according to US and European officials familiar with the discussion who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive negotiations.