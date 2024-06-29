A series of Supreme Court decisions hit environmental standards hard

A series of Supreme Court decisions over the past two years have significantly weakened the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to limit air and water pollution, regulate the use of toxic chemicals and reduce greenhouse gases that are warming the planet.

During this period, the court’s conservative supermajority issued several rulings undermining the power of many federal agencies.

But the environmental agency has been particularly criticized, the result of a series of cases filed since 2022 by conservative activists who say EPA regulations have increased costs for industries ranging from electricity to home construction. Those arguments have resonated with judges skeptical of government regulation.

On Friday, the court ended application of the so-called Chevron doctrine, a cornerstone of administrative law for 40 years, which stated that courts should leave it to government agencies to interpret unclear laws. That decision threatens the authority of many federal agencies to regulate the environment as well as health care, workplace safety, telecommunications, the financial sector and more.