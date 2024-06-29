A series of Supreme Court decisions hit environmental standards hard

A series of Supreme Court decisions over the past two years have significantly weakened the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to limit air and water pollution, regulate the use of toxic chemicals and reduce greenhouse gases that are warming the planet.
During this period, the court’s conservative supermajority issued several rulings undermining the power of many federal agencies.
But the environmental agency has been particularly criticized, the result of a series of cases filed since 2022 by conservative activists who say EPA regulations have increased costs for industries ranging from electricity to home construction. Those arguments have resonated with judges skeptical of government regulation.
On Friday, the court ended application of the so-called Chevron doctrine, a cornerstone of administrative law for 40 years, which stated that courts should leave it to government agencies to interpret unclear laws. That decision threatens the authority of many federal agencies to regulate the environment as well as health care, workplace safety, telecommunications, the financial sector and more.
But more notable have been several court decisions to intervene to stop environmental regulations before they were decided by lower courts or even before they were implemented by the executive branch.
On Thursday, the court ruled that the EPA could not limit smokestack pollution that spreads across state lines under a measure known as the “good neighbor rule.” In that case, the court made the surprising decision to intervene while the litigation was still pending in the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
The court also acted in an unusually preliminary manner last year when it struck down a proposed EPA rule known as Waters of the United States that was designed to protect millions of acres of wetlands from pollution, acting before the regulation was final.
Similarly, in a 2022 challenge to an EPA climate proposal known as the Clean Power Plan, the court sharply limited the agency’s ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, even though that rule had not yet taken effect.
That type of intervention has few precedents. Typically, the Supreme Court is the last place to hear a case, after lower courts have argued and issued opinions.
“This court has shown an interest in legislating in this area and has not had the patience to wait for cases to come to court first,” said Kevin Minoli, a lawyer who worked in the EPA’s general counsel’s office from the Clinton administration through the Trump administration. “They’ve been aggressive in ruling. It’s like we’re telling them the answer before they even ask the question.”
Taken together, those decisions now jeopardize not only many existing environmental rules but may also prevent future administrations from writing new ones, experts say.
“These are among the worst environmental law rulings the Supreme Court has ever issued,” said Ian Fein, senior attorney for the Natural Resources Defense Council, an advocacy group. “They all fly in the face of the federal government’s ability to enforce the laws that protect us from polluters.”
The march of environmental cases is not over: The court agreed to hear a case next term that could limit the scope of the National Environmental Policy Act, the 1970 law that requires federal agencies to analyze whether their proposed projects have environmental consequences. . Businesses and industries have long complained that reviews can take years, inflate costs and be used by community groups to block projects.
For a coalition of industries, conservative advocacy groups and Republican attorneys general and their campaign donors, the recent decisions are a victory in a years-long strategy to use the court system to influence environmental policy.
Many of the petitioners in the cases overlap, including Republican attorneys general from at least 18 states, the National Mining Association, the American Petroleum Institute and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
The lead plaintiff in last year’s wetlands protection case, the Pacific Legal Foundation, is part of the network of conservative research organizations that has received funding from billionaire Charles Koch, chairman of the petrochemical company Koch Industries and a champion of anti-regulatory causes. .
“We’re seeing a lot more coordination now than we ever did before, coalitions of states and trade groups to change administrative law,” said Damien M. Schiff, an attorney with the Pacific Legal Foundation. “The trade groups, the chamber, PLF, we take cases that we hope to win in a way that sets a precedent. The strategy, the tactics are the same. It’s coordinated internally.”
The Supreme Court has “shown a greater willingness to exercise its authority at an earlier stage in the litigation process,” Schiff said.
The plaintiffs are also strategizing for the future.
President Biden has pledged that the United States will cut its carbon dioxide pollution in half by 2030 and eliminate it by 2050, which scientists say all major economies must do if the world is to avoid the deadliest and costliest impacts of climate change. This year, the EPA rushed to finalize new rules to reduce pollution from cars, trucks, power plants and methane leaks from oil and gas wells.
If he wins a second term, Biden wants to reduce emissions from steel, cement and other heavy industries that have never been required to reduce their planet-warming emissions.
But the recent string of Supreme Court defeats could make it difficult for the EPA to move forward with those plans.
“There has been a steady erosion of environmental law,” said Patrick Parenteau, an environmental law expert at Vermont Law School. “These decisions mean that Biden, if he gets a second term, won’t be able to do much more on the environment, particularly on climate.”
Christine Todd Whitman, a former Republican and former governor of New Jersey who served as EPA administrator during the George W. Bush administration, said environmental regulations could sometimes go too far and needed to be tempered by the courts. But she said she viewed the Supreme Court’s recent decisions as an alarming new precedent.
“What this activist conservative court is doing now, and what really bothers me, is trying to implement a political agenda,” Whitman said. “They are looking for an opportunity to make a statement, thereby circumventing and undermining the agencies. “It’s like they take the attitude that all regulations are bad and we’re going to stop them all before they go too far.”
That will have detrimental consequences, he said.
“If we don’t have clean air to breathe and water to drink, the cost will be very high,” Whitman said. “This puts a lot of people’s lives at risk.”
For example, the court’s decision to restrict the EPA’s authority to regulate wetlands and so-called ephemeral streams means that about half of the country’s wetlands could be contaminated or paved over without federal penalties, potentially harming thousands of plant species and animals. Additionally, new research has shown that the court’s decision also makes major American river basins vulnerable to pollution.
Carrie Severino, president of the Judicial Crisis Network, said in a statement that the legal decisions appropriately transfer authority over decisions with large economic impact from the executive to the legislative branch.
“For too long, irresponsible bureaucrats in D.C. have been imposing destructive regulations that harm farmers, fishermen, and countless small business owners already struggling to survive in our global economy, and the Supreme Court has the opportunity to restore accountability to that process by putting power back in the hands of Congress, where it belongs,” he said.
On that last point, environmentalists and conservatives say they agree: If the federal government wants to protect the environment, Congress should update existing laws and pass new laws.
The country’s key environmental laws, the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act, were written more than 50 years ago, before the effects of climate change and a global economy that has reshaped the environmental and economic landscape.
Congress has since passed a major law to address climate change, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. It includes more than $370 billion in incentives for clean energy technologies, including wind and solar energy and vehicles. electrical. Climate experts call it a solid first step in reducing the country’s emissions, but say much more is needed to eliminate them completely in the next 25 years.
“For more than 30 years, agencies have had to turn to old and existing laws to address new environmental problems,” said Michael Gerrard, director of the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia University. “And this new court is now making it extraordinarily difficult. Unless Congress is extremely specific, agencies cannot act. But since Congress is largely immobilized, this in turn freezes what they can do.”