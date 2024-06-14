A rising star and a team in the final rekindle memories in a changed city

The five retirees chatting outside a public library in a suburb of Edmonton, Alberta’s provincial capital, had roots in South Asia.

Some were from India, others from Pakistan. The group included Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims. Their work lives had changed.

But the group, which meets weekly at the library, was united by their long-standing love of hockey and, in particular, the Edmonton Oilers.

Three members of the group said they would be in the library Thursday night watching the Oilers on television play their first home Stanley Cup Final in 18 years. (At the moment, the team is losing two games to none in the best-of-seven championship series.)