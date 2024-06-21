A ride in a chemical detector van shows how heat increases pollution

Two vans loaded with precision instruments cruised the streets of New York and New Jersey in the heat earlier this week, sniffing out toxic chemicals in the air.
They detected spikes in methane, a potent greenhouse gas, likely due to leaks or buses burning natural gas. They found plumes of nitrous oxide, possibly from sewage. And throughout the trip, they recorded elevated levels of ozone, the main ingredient in smog, as well as cancer-causing formaldehyde, both of which form easily in hot climates.
The end result: streets are dotted with pollution hotspots. And the heat makes pollution worse.
“If you want a chemical reaction to go faster, you add heat,” said Peter DeCarlo, an air pollution researcher at Johns Hopkins University who is leading an effort to use the vans to measure emissions along the petrochemical corridor. from Louisiana. “On hotter days, it’s the same idea,” he said.
Air pollution increases as temperatures rise, adding to the damage caused by global warming. It’s one reason cities and counties in the eastern United States hit by a heat wave this week have been issuing air pollution alerts.
Over the past three days, New York City has warned that ozone in the city is at levels “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” Detroit and Chicago also issued air quality alerts this week. Drivers in Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and Indiana have been urged to avoid refueling before 8 p.m. and to carpool or refrain from driving as much as possible to reduce fumes.
Bad air has to do with atmospheric chemistry, Professor DeCarlo said, as his van drove through the South Bronx, East Harlem and Midtown with two New York Times reporters accompanying him. Pollution from burning fossil fuels reacts with heat and sunlight, forming ozone at ground level. Higher temperatures speed up that process.
Formaldehyde emissions, which can come from sources as diverse as wildfires and household products, also increase with higher temperatures. “The same chemistry that generates high levels of ozone also produces additional dangerous air pollutants, such as formaldehyde,” Professor DeCarlo said.
Sometimes you can see local hot spots. For example, on some blocks in Manhattan, formaldehyde levels were double those of surrounding areas, possibly due to particularly dirty combustion caused by nearby faulty equipment.
The heat pollution nexus is a growing concern around the world. Health damage caused by extreme heat is not the only result of record-breaking temperatures. Air pollution also increases when temperatures rise, the World Meteorological Organization said. in a report last year.
“Climate change and air quality cannot be treated separately,” said Petteri Taalas, secretary general of the meteorological organization. “They go hand in hand and must be addressed together to break this vicious cycle.”
Breathing high levels of formaldehyde and ozone has been linked to problems such as respiratory irritation and inflammation, reduced lung function, and difficulties preventing and controlling asthma attacks. Exposure is particularly concerning in people with lung diseases such as asthma or chronic bronchitis, said Keeve Nachman, a risk assessment and environmental health researcher at Johns Hopkins and co-director of the mobile monitoring effort.
Coincidentally this week, as New York was being hit by the heat wave, the research team had their pollution-detecting vans in the city to demonstrate their technology.
Professor Nachman said that while formaldehyde was carcinogenic to humans, cancers would be expected to occur mainly from long-term exposures, not temporary increases.
It is also important to recognize that chemical exposures do not occur one at a time, and that we are constantly exposed to groups of chemicals that can act together to harm our health, he said. “Hot days can create situations where people breathe in many harmful chemicals at the same time,” Professor Nachman said. “Formaldehyde and ozone are perfect examples.”
One of the vans will return to Louisiana later this year to measure up to 45 pollutants from its petrochemical industry, as part of a project funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Beyond Petrochemicals campaign. In an initial peer review study published this monthResearchers found emissions of ethylene oxide, a carcinogenic gas used in plastic production, much higher than previously known.
Researchers piloting the van, a high-tech laboratory on wheels built by environmental measurement technology company Aerodyne, can see pollution levels in real time and even follow plumes to try to determine their source. “It’s a little bit like a video game,” Professor DeCarlo said. “And we can measure everything at once.”
Blacki Migliozzi contributed reports.