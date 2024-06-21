A ride in a chemical detector van shows how heat increases pollution

Two vans loaded with precision instruments cruised the streets of New York and New Jersey in the heat earlier this week, sniffing out toxic chemicals in the air.

They detected spikes in methane, a potent greenhouse gas, likely due to leaks or buses burning natural gas. They found plumes of nitrous oxide, possibly from sewage. And throughout the trip, they recorded elevated levels of ozone, the main ingredient in smog, as well as cancer-causing formaldehyde, both of which form easily in hot climates.

The end result: streets are dotted with pollution hotspots. And the heat makes pollution worse.

“If you want a chemical reaction to go faster, you add heat,” said Peter DeCarlo, an air pollution researcher at Johns Hopkins University who is leading an effort to use the vans to measure emissions along the petrochemical corridor. from Louisiana. “On hotter days, it’s the same idea,” he said.