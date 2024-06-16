A restaurant challenges the president of Venezuela by selling empanadas

A car recently stopped in front of a modest restaurant in the state of Guárico, in the vast Venezuelan savannah. The driver shouted from behind the wheel: “Are you the ones who had their business shut down by the government? I want a picture with you!

As he got out of the car, the man approached Corina Hernández, 44, one of the owners of the restaurant. She took a selfie. “We are all outraged,” she told him.

Corina and her sister Elys Hernández have emerged as unlikely popular political heroes just as Venezuela heads into its most competitive elections in years.