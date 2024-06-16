A restaurant challenges the president of Venezuela by selling empanadas

A car recently stopped in front of a modest restaurant in the state of Guárico, in the vast Venezuelan savannah. The driver shouted from behind the wheel: “Are you the ones who had their business shut down by the government? I want a picture with you!
As he got out of the car, the man approached Corina Hernández, 44, one of the owners of the restaurant. She took a selfie. “We are all outraged,” she told him.
Corina and her sister Elys Hernández have emerged as unlikely popular political heroes just as Venezuela heads into its most competitive elections in years.
His transgression? Sell 14 breakfasts and a handful of empanadas to the country’s main opponent. The government’s response came a few hours later: an order forcing the sisters to temporarily close their business.
His case was widely shared on the Internet, turning them into symbols of defiance for Venezuelans tired of the country’s authoritarian leaders. (Since then, the sisters have earned a large online tracking far beyond Venezuela and have renamed their products “freedom empanadas”).
But her business is just one of several that have felt the strong arm of the government after offering daily services to President Nicolás Maduro’s main political opponent, María Corina Machado.
Machado, a former lawmaker and longtime critic of Maduro, is not even running, but is capitalizing on her popularity to campaign alongside and on behalf of the opposition’s leading presidential candidate.
And wherever she goes during her election campaign, the people who help her are harassed by the authorities. In recent weeks, targets have included six sound equipment operators working at a demonstration, a truck driver retrieving supplies at a campaign event in Caracas and four men with canoes providing transportation at an impoverished Venezuelan outpost.
Some people have been detained for hours, they said in interviews, dragged to a notorious detention center known as the Helicoide. Others have had equipment confiscated and businesses closed, depriving them of their livelihoods.
“Those days we had nothing to eat,” said the truck driver, Francisco Ecceso, about the 47 days that he said his vehicle was detained by the police.
For opposition figures and analysts following the decline of democracy in the country in recent years, these small chases are clear signs that the government is looking for new ways to suppress the opposition and flex its power.
Whatever the motivation, there is widespread agreement that the vote, scheduled for July 28, poses the biggest electoral challenge to Maduro’s 11 years in power.
For the first time in years, the opposition is united around a single figure, Mrs. Machado, who has broad support from voters. When the Maduro government blocked her from running, her coalition managed to get a replacement on the ballot, a soft-spoken former diplomat named Edmundo González.
Surveys show that a majority of Venezuelans plan to vote for González and that they are frustrated by widespread hunger, poverty and increasing levels of migration, which have forced families to be separated.
The Hernández sisters operate their restaurant, Pancho Grill, in the small town of Corozo Pando, a five-hour drive south of Caracas, in one of the poorest areas of the country. In total, there are five Hernandez siblings (four sisters and one brother) and two of them, Corina and Elys, operate the restaurant, along with their aunt Nazareth.
Here, after an economic crisis that began around 2015, people who once had decent jobs now make a living scavenging for scrap metal to sell, and mothers have resorted to hunting small, pig-like beagles and rodents known locally as picures to feed their children.
The Hernández family has run Pancho Grill for 20 years, selling breakfasts of pulled beef, eggs, beans and corn cakes called arepas to those who can afford them.
Empanadas, a staple of the Venezuelan diet, come fried and crispy, piping hot from the pan, filled with cheese, beef or chicken and served with a generous portion of sweet chili sauce, made with the country’s favorite red pepper. country, as an accompaniment.
Their workspace bears the scars of the economic tailspin: The kitchen is covered in rust from a leaking ceiling, the refrigerators are broken, and prolonged power outages mean the Hernandez women often work in the dark.
In late May, Machado stopped by Pancho Grill with his team between campaign events, bought breakfast and posed for photos with the Hernández family.
But the opposition leader had barely left when the sisters received new visitors: two tax regulators and a national guard, who said they would temporarily close the business.
The sisters had not kept accounting books or declared their income, among other issues, officials told them.
The sisters did not dispute these accusations. But in their two decades of operation they had never received a visit from the tax agency, they said. And in a region where these types of violations are common, no one else in the city was inspected that day.
The Hernández family was told that the restaurant would close for 15 days.
Representatives from the tax agency did not respond to an email requesting comment.
At first, the Hernandez sisters were devastated. But they had filmed her interaction with regulators and sent it to one of her daughters. The young girl decided that she too could share the family experience with some friends.
The video spread quickly online, and soon, outraged followers visited the restaurant as if on a pilgrimage. Donations appeared at the door: spices to season the filling of the empanadas, a 33-pound bag of corn flour. Then funds began to arrive from Colombia, Brazil, Mexico and even from places as far away as Germany.
Many people sent in orders for empanadas, along with instructions for the family to distribute them to locals in need.
Recently, at her restaurant, Corina Hernández reflected that Ms. Machado could have been sent by God himself. Paradoxically, the government’s retaliation had become a blessing.
“Our lives changed after María Corina came to buy our empanadas,” he said. “Everything got better.”
After the 15-day closure, the sisters reopened the restaurant and paid a $350 fine with the help of their new followers, they said. Hernández said she had not voted since 2006, when she voted for Hugo Chávez, Maduro’s predecessor. (Maduro was Chávez’s choice to succeed him as president).
But now, she said, the sanction from the tax authorities had convinced her that she had to show up on July 28, this time to vote for the opposition.
Although the Hernández family is back in business, not everyone who has had run-ins with the government has been so fortunate.
The six sound operators spent hours in detention, terrified they would be locked up for years, one of the men said in an interview. In the state of Zulia, in the far west of the country, hotels that had hosted Machado’s team now have “closed” signs on their doors.
Employees at one of them said the establishment had lost a significant amount of money after being forced to cancel First Communion celebrations planned at its two restaurants.
Five hours south of Pancho Grill, in Apure state, a wooden boat confiscated by authorities lies face down on a beach next to a National Guard command post.
Days before, Mrs. Machado had arrived in the town of Puerto Páez, Apure. Local organizers had walked the streets with megaphones to announce her presence, and townspeople had placed yellow balloons on a truck, which she then used as a platform from which to address voters. The streets were overflowing with people.
The next day, four boatmen with motorized canoes agreed to transport Machado and his team to their next campaign stop. The boats were confiscated shortly after, according to interviews with three of the boatmen, and the National Guard later visited one of their homes. There, two guards told a boatman’s wife that they had come with “orders from the bosses of Caracas” and wanted to arrest her husband.
He was not at home because he had gone into hiding. Now, the boatmen go from house to house, sleeping in a different place each night.
National Guard representatives did not respond to an email requesting comment.
But the wife, who asked not to be identified for fear of further retaliation, said that the decision her husband had made to transport Mrs. Machado was the correct one. “I have no regrets,” she said.
“I have faith in God that she is going to win,” he said of Machado, whom many voters recognize as the true political force behind González, “and that everything is going to change.”