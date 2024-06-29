A new home for the history of the ships that shaped Canada

All this happened when the pandemic hit.

“Suddenly having to close the museum and discovering that the site was not feasible was devastating,” Carolyn Hyslop, the museum’s executive director, told me as she stood on its new dock, which was naturally packed with canoes. “It was very clear that if we didn’t have a site to move this project to, we would lose everything.”

They had spent about $9 million on what was now nothing.

But together with Jeremy Ward, the museum’s curator, Hyslop found a site that same year across from downtown Peterborough. And in May, a year after the original building’s planned opening date, the 65,000-square-foot, $45 million project was ready and fully funded.

As we walked through the new building, Mr. Ward emphasized that canoes are not unique to Canada, as the exhibits highlight, but are well suited to Canada’s abundance of freshwater rivers and lakes. They were a vital form of transportation for Indigenous people, as were kayaks (which the museum also preserves and displays). The first Europeans to move into their traditional lands soon adopted them and depended on them as well.

They are now closely associated with summer recreation throughout much of the country, particularly in areas with lakeside cabins, campgrounds, lodges, or chalets.

“A Canadian is someone who knows how to make love in a canoe,” Pierre Berton said in a 1973 magazine article. Berton, an author and broadcaster, later denied making the joke but said he would gladly take credit for it.