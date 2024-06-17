‘A hellish landscape’: Terrible conditions in Gaza leave multitudes of amputees

The crude surgery was captured on a video widely shared online, a grim emblem of the agonizing decisions that have been repeated countless times in a war that has devastated the lives and limbs of Gazans. Doctors say they have been stunned by the high number of amputations in Gaza, putting patients at risk of infection in a place where access to medical care and even clean water is limited.

Hani Bseso, a Palestinian doctor who amputated the leg without anesthesia of his niece, Ahed Bseso, in Gaza City, in a screenshot from a video. Credit… Reuters

Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza has killed more than 37,000 people in the enclave, according to Gaza health authorities. The figures do not distinguish between civilians and combatants. The war has also left an even greater number of wounded. Local health authorities say that number exceeds 85,000, and aid workers say that number includes a huge number of amputees.

Gaza’s healthcare system is not prepared to deal with this situation. Many of the territory’s hospitals have been completely out of service, while others are coping with severe shortages of supplies such as anesthesia and antibiotics.

Surgeons say the lack of supplies and the magnitude of the injuries have forced them to amputate limbs that otherwise would have been salvageable. But they say it’s a lose-lose situation, because amputations require careful care and often more surgery.