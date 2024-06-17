‘A hellish landscape’: Terrible conditions in Gaza leave multitudes of amputees

Bleeding and crying, Dr. Hani Bseso’s teenage niece, Ahed, called out to him as she drifted in and out of consciousness.
A shell had destroyed his house, which had been surrounded by Israeli troops while fighting raged outside that December day. It was too dangerous to drive five minutes to Al-Shifa Hospital, where Dr. Bseso, 52, worked in orthopedics.
So he grabbed a kitchen knife, scissors and sewing thread and then amputated Ahed’s leg at the kitchen table, where her mother had just made bread.
“She was seriously injured,” he recalled. No tools, no anesthesia, nothing,” she explained, “she had to find a way to save his life.”
The crude surgery was captured on a video widely shared online, a grim emblem of the agonizing decisions that have been repeated countless times in a war that has devastated the lives and limbs of Gazans. Doctors say they have been stunned by the high number of amputations in Gaza, putting patients at risk of infection in a place where access to medical care and even clean water is limited.
Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza has killed more than 37,000 people in the enclave, according to Gaza health authorities. The figures do not distinguish between civilians and combatants. The war has also left an even greater number of wounded. Local health authorities say that number exceeds 85,000, and aid workers say that number includes a huge number of amputees.
Gaza’s healthcare system is not prepared to deal with this situation. Many of the territory’s hospitals have been completely out of service, while others are coping with severe shortages of supplies such as anesthesia and antibiotics.
Surgeons say the lack of supplies and the magnitude of the injuries have forced them to amputate limbs that otherwise would have been salvageable. But they say it’s a lose-lose situation, because amputations require careful care and often more surgery.
“There are no good options there,” said Dr. Ana Jeelani, an orthopedic surgeon from Liverpool, England, who spent two weeks at Al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza in March. “Everything requires monitoring that we do and there is none.”
Complete sterilization is difficult. No more bandages and blood bags. Patients lie in dirty beds. It’s “a perfect storm for infection,” Dr. Jeelani said.
According to Dr. Jeelani, patients who would have survived their injuries are dying from infection. But “we don’t have a choice, do we?” she said. “We have no choice.”
That has led to “a hellscape filled with nightmarish scenes,” said Dr. Seema Jilani, who served as senior emergency health adviser for the International Rescue Committee, an aid group. She has worked in several conflict zones, but she said she couldn’t get the images of her two weeks in Gaza out of her head.
There was the 6-year-old boy, covered in burns, whose foot had been amputated. A girl is missing both feet. A little boy whose right arm and leg had been torn off and who appeared to be hemorrhaging. He needed a chest tube, but there were none available. There were no stretchers either… and they had given him nothing to ease the pain.
An orthopedic surgeon stopped the bleeding but did not take the boy to the operating room because he said there were more urgent cases.
“I tried to imagine what is more compelling than a 1-year-old child with no hands or legs, choking on his own blood,” she said. “That gives us an idea of the scale of the type of injuries we are seeing.”
There are no precise figures on the number of Gazans who have lost limbs in this war. UNICEF estimates in November that approximately 1,000 Palestinian children had one or both legs amputated, and said recently that “it is extremely likely that this number has been far exceeded in the last four months.”
Dr. Marwan al-Hamase, director of the Abu Yousef al-Najjar Hospital in the southern city of Rafah, has been caring for the wounded in Gaza for 20 years. Traumatic amputations (that is, those that occur outside a hospital) of multiple limbs were rare in previous conflicts, he said, “but now we are seeing this in very high numbers.”
The blow that hit Saber Ali Abu Jibba’s donkey cart on March 1 tore off his left leg immediately. He seriously damaged his right; Doctors have said he may have to go too.
“I’m afraid of losing my second leg,” he said as he lay on a bed at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah, his stump resting on a pillow and his right leg filled with metal pins.
Abu Jibba, 21, said he was miserable thinking about his future: what girl will want to marry him? How will she work?
“I’m still at the beginning of my life, I feel very sad about what happened to me, to my legs,” he said.
He hopes to be granted permission to leave Gaza for treatment, “and save my leg before it is too late.”
Many amputees from this war find themselves in similar states of uncertainty, not knowing whether they will be able to receive follow-up surgeries, prosthetics, and follow-up rehabilitation that would have been available in the past.
In Room 1 of the European Hospital in Gaza there were at least three people without limbs on a spring afternoon, some of whom were watching TikTok videos thanks to the free Wi-Fi connection while young girls passed by selling chocolates and homemade products.
Shadi Issam al-Daya, 29, was among them and was missing both legs and his left hand.
“Thank God, I still have a hand to hold and carry anything,” he said. “I won’t have any job in the future.”
Al-Daya, a DJ in Gaza hotels before the war, is married and has a nine-month-old daughter, Alaa. He said his family had been devastated by his injuries.
“My life is over, my wife feels very miserable because of what happened to me,” he added.
Visiting foreign doctors performed his surgeries and al-Daya said he would need more: not only for his left shoulder but also for his legs.
Dr. Bseso was unable to sterilize the kitchen knife he used to amputate his niece’s leg that December day; all he used was soap and water.
It wasn’t until four days later that it was safe enough to take Ahed to the hospital, where she underwent “several surgeries,” Dr. Bseso said. The teenager was eventually evacuated to Egypt and then to the United States for treatment, with the help of an American charity.
“Under other circumstances, he would have had about a 20 percent chance of keeping the leg,” Dr. Bseso said.
“In our circumstances,” he added, “their chances were literally zero.”