A group of Austrians chooses 77 charities to receive the heiress’s fortune

After six weekends of deliberating, a group of Austrian citizens decided this week how to divide the wealth of heiress Marlene Engelhorn, who is donating most of her inheritance to charities in an attempt to challenge a system that allowed her to amass millions. of euros.
The Good Council for Redistribution (“good council for redistribution” in German), a group of 50 residents in Austria advised by experts, chose 77 organizations that he would receive money from Mrs. Engelhorn’s fortune for years to come.
Engelhorn, 32, made headlines this year when he turned to the public to help redistribute his wealth, challenging the lack of inheritance tax in his native Austria. In January, she sent invitations to 10,000 Austrian residents, asking them for help spending 25 million euros (about $26.8 million) of her fortune, which she inherited when her grandmother died. The research group Foresight selected 50 of those residents, from diverse backgrounds, to form the council.
Each organization will receive an amount ranging between 40,000 euros (approximately $43,000) and 1.6 million euros ($1.7 million). Groups receiving money include left-wing think tank Momentum; Attac Austria, an organization that opposes neoliberal economic policy; the social organization World Inequity Lab; climate organizations; human rights groups; and dozens of others.
According to the council’s website, there were some rules. The money could not be given to groups or individuals that are “unconstitutional, hostile or inhumane” and could not be invested in for-profit institutions. The money also could not be redistributed among group members or “related parties.”
Now that his fortune will be mostly donated, Engelhorn said in a telephone interview Wednesday, he would no longer be able to live off his wealth tax-free. He was planning to enter the workforce and pay taxes.
But, he said, he is still aware that he comes from a position of privilege, even if the contents of his bank account have been reduced.
“I will always be a privileged person from a wealthy background,” he said. “This cannot be changed or denied.”
Professor Michaela Moser, a professor at the University of Applied Sciences in St. Pölten, Austria, who served as an expert advisor to the council of 50, said she was impressed by the level of commitment, discussion and, ultimately, consensus.
The council saw its mission as twofold: to develop ideas about how Austrian society can deal with the distribution of wealth and to decide how to redistribute Engelhorn’s €25 million.
“Twenty-five million, on the one hand, that’s a lot,” Ms. Moser said. But, she added, “there are many more organizations in Austria and beyond that could be supported.”
The Engelhorn family’s multibillion-dollar fortune began with Friedrich Engelhorn, who in the 19th century founded BASF, one of the largest chemical companies in the world. Another family company, Boehringer Mannheim, which produced pharmaceuticals and medical diagnostic equipment, was sold to Roche for $11 billion in 1997.
Engelhorn grew up in a mansion in a posh area of Vienna and has long campaigned for tax policies that would redistribute inherited wealth and address structural economic inequality. Austria abolished its inheritance tax in 2008.
With no law in place to tax Mrs. Engelhorn’s inherited fortune, she decided to redistribute it herself and turned to the public to decide how to spend her money. she is part of the group Millionaires for humanitywho advocates for estate taxes, and co-founded a group called Tax Me Now.
Before the project was announced in January, Engelhorn had publicly committed to donating at least 90 percent of his inheritance. She is part of a small movement of super-rich individuals who want to not only redistribute their money, but also challenge the structures that allowed them to inherit their wealth.
In addition to donating most of her wealth and “becoming one of many,” Engelhorn said she would continue to fight for a more equitable and fair distribution of wealth in her country. He said he hoped to get other people to talk about the issue as well.
“Please, everyone, talk about money,” he said. “The more people participate in it, the better the results will be.”