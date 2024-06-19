A group of Austrians chooses 77 charities to receive the heiress’s fortune

Each organization will receive an amount ranging between 40,000 euros (approximately $43,000) and 1.6 million euros ($1.7 million). Groups receiving money include left-wing think tank Momentum; Attac Austria, an organization that opposes neoliberal economic policy; the social organization World Inequity Lab; climate organizations; human rights groups; and dozens of others.

According to the council’s website, there were some rules. The money could not be given to groups or individuals that are “unconstitutional, hostile or inhumane” and could not be invested in for-profit institutions. The money also could not be redistributed among group members or “related parties.”

Now that his fortune will be mostly donated, Engelhorn said in a telephone interview Wednesday, he would no longer be able to live off his wealth tax-free. He was planning to enter the workforce and pay taxes.

But, he said, he is still aware that he comes from a position of privilege, even if the contents of his bank account have been reduced.

“I will always be a privileged person from a wealthy background,” he said. “This cannot be changed or denied.”