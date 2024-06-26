A feline scientist explains why your cat might like you

This article is part of our Pets special section on scientists’ growing interest in our animal companions.

Over the past two decades, an avalanche of scientific studies has shown, time and time again, that dogs are social savants, highly attuned to human cues.

But even as canine cognitive science flourished, few researchers bothered to investigate cats’ social skills. After all, dogs were descended from the social gray wolf and had been intentionally designed to perform specific roles alongside humans. Cats, on the other hand, were descended from the solitary African wildcat and had not been under the same selective pressure from people. They were considered antisocial and largely uncooperative, making them unattractive research subjects.

However, in recent years, a handful of determined scientists have produced a small body of research that suggests we have underestimated cats’ social skills and that interest is growing. “Every year I see more and more articles,” said Kristyn Vitale, an animal behavior scientist at Unity Environmental University in Maine. “We just have a lot of catching up to do.”

Dr. Vitale, who has three cats of her own, often collaborates with Monique Udell, director of the Human-Animal Interaction Laboratory at Oregon State University. Dr. Vitale spoke to The New York Times about her research and her dream study on cat cognition.