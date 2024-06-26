A feline scientist explains why your cat might like you

This article is part of our Pets special section on scientists’ growing interest in our animal companions.
Over the past two decades, an avalanche of scientific studies has shown, time and time again, that dogs are social savants, highly attuned to human cues.
But even as canine cognitive science flourished, few researchers bothered to investigate cats’ social skills. After all, dogs were descended from the social gray wolf and had been intentionally designed to perform specific roles alongside humans. Cats, on the other hand, were descended from the solitary African wildcat and had not been under the same selective pressure from people. They were considered antisocial and largely uncooperative, making them unattractive research subjects.
However, in recent years, a handful of determined scientists have produced a small body of research that suggests we have underestimated cats’ social skills and that interest is growing. “Every year I see more and more articles,” said Kristyn Vitale, an animal behavior scientist at Unity Environmental University in Maine. “We just have a lot of catching up to do.”
Dr. Vitale, who has three cats of her own, often collaborates with Monique Udell, director of the Human-Animal Interaction Laboratory at Oregon State University. Dr. Vitale spoke to The New York Times about her research and her dream study on cat cognition.
The following has been edited and condensed for clarity.
What do people tend to get wrong about cats?
The biggest thing I see is people saying that cats are not social creatures or that social interaction is not important to cats. Cats are really flexible with their social behavior. It is very individual and based on the cat and their personal experiences.
Cats have to experience socialization with humans at a key period in their lives for healthy social behavior towards people to develop. So, if you have a cat that has never encountered a person before, especially when he was a kitten, he will grow up fearing humans, because he never learned that humans were something that could be a source of good things.
When given the right experiences, we see that companion cats can definitely form bonds with their owners, these bonds can be strong and stable over time.
You have taught kitten training classes. What does that involve?
Much like dog class, we did things like sit, come when called, go to the mat, walk on a harness and leash. For the final class, people would teach a trick they wanted to do with their cat. So I had people teach how to jump through a hoop. I think the most advanced behavior was sitting and staying while we kayaked on a lake.
We had more than 50 kittens and their owners. The kittens, ages 3 to 8 months, were able to come into this environment, train, socialize, and we never had a fight. A lot of it is about managing the situation, observing the cats’ behavior. When a cat starts to show signs of stress, it’s time to put an end to it and send it home.
What are you working on now?
We are collecting data on cat-assisted interventions for children with developmental differences. That’s why kids bring their cats to our Oregon State University location and learn how to train their cats, how to read their body language and behavior. We are looking at whether there are potential benefits for the child in terms of her physical activity or her social well-being and, on the other hand, also, whether there are any benefits for the cat. Does a deeper bond form between cat and child? Are there differences in social behavior or their ability to read social cues?
What is your dream studio?
We’ve just started exploring social cognition in domestic and shelter cats, but we haven’t really done it with these outdoor cats. There are the cats that live in Rome, in the Colosseum. In Japan there are cat islands, which I have visited, where there are large groups of cats living together. I think it would be interesting to observe: How socially intelligent are these outdoor cats?
What would you like cat owners to know?
We had a research project that showed that when you pay attention to cats, cats spend more time with you. I think people often get a cat, leave it at home and don’t do anything with it. It’s really just about exploring that bond, what you prefer and what you can do together.