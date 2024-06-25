A court ruled that a test was discriminatory against men. Now she’s in the women’s bathroom.

When an Australian court ruled that a museum exhibition could not be exclusively for women, its curator decided to move the paintings to the women’s bathroom.
Curator Kirsha Kaechele opened the exhibition “ladies lounge” at the Museum of Old and New Art in Hobart, the capital of the Australian state of Tasmania, as a space where women could “indulge in decadent bites, elegant drinks and other feminine pleasures.”
But the installation was closed in the spring, after the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal ruled it was discriminatory against men. Kaechele said at the time that discrimination was part of the goal, a nod to men-only spaces in Australia.
After the ruling, Kaechele decided to get creative and move parts of the installation, including several Picasso paintings, to a women’s bathroom at the museum. The museum, which is owned by her husband, only had unisex bathrooms until this week, she said on social media. Kaechele has said she plans to appeal the ruling to the Tasmanian Supreme Court.
The bathroom art appears to include a painting of Series of works by Picasso inspired by Manet’s “Déjeuner sur l’Herbe”. There is also a drawing of a naked woman hanging over a toilet.
“I just didn’t know what to do with all those Picassos” from the original exhibition, Ms. Kaechele wrote on Instagram. In the same post, he promised to reopen the “Ladies Lounge” facility under a different pretext that would comply with Australia’s anti-discrimination law.
The museum could not immediately be reached for comment.
“Ladies Lounge”, opened in 2020, was a nod to Australia’s history of gender discrimination. Women were banned from public bars until 1965 and even then were often relegated to the so-called women’s lounge.
The showroom was closed by green silk curtains and guarded by an attendant who welcomed women but denied entry to men. Decorated with a black mink rug, green velvet furniture and a Venetian Murano chandelier, the room displayed antiques, precious jewelry owned by Kaechele and his family and the Picassos that now hang in the bathroom.
But when Jason Lau, a museum visitor, was denied entry in April 2023, he filed a lawsuit and said he had suffered gender discrimination. Ms. Kaechele brought 25 women with her to the court hearing, all of them dressed in a uniform of navy suits and pearls.
In an interview with The New York Times in March, Kaechele said he agreed that Lau had faced discrimination, but that his experience was critical to the job.
“Given the conceptual power of the artwork and the value of artworks within the artwork, its harm is real,” he said. “He is lost”.
She added: “I’m not sorry.”
In April, the court gave the museum 28 days to close, eliminate or reform the exhibit, or begin admitting men. in a blog post On the museum’s website in May, Kaechele said it was considering options to make changes to the exhibit that would bring it into compliance, including turning it into a church.
The museum is no stranger to acrobatics. This month, it hosted a series of private listening events where visitors could sample a selection of a rare Wu-Tang Clan album that wasn’t due to be heard by the public until 2103.