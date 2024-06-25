A court ruled that a test was discriminatory against men. Now she’s in the women’s bathroom.

When an Australian court ruled that a museum exhibition could not be exclusively for women, its curator decided to move the paintings to the women’s bathroom.

Curator Kirsha Kaechele opened the exhibition “ladies lounge” at the Museum of Old and New Art in Hobart, the capital of the Australian state of Tasmania, as a space where women could “indulge in decadent bites, elegant drinks and other feminine pleasures.”

But the installation was closed in the spring, after the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal ruled it was discriminatory against men. Kaechele said at the time that discrimination was part of the goal, a nod to men-only spaces in Australia.

After the ruling, Kaechele decided to get creative and move parts of the installation, including several Picasso paintings, to a women’s bathroom at the museum. The museum, which is owned by her husband, only had unisex bathrooms until this week, she said on social media. Kaechele has said she plans to appeal the ruling to the Tasmanian Supreme Court.