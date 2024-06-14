A convulsed France mourns Françoise Hardy, her voice of fresh melancholy

It was typical of Françoise Hardy, the melancholic singer and songwriter of a certain melancholy and French style, to slip away in the middle of a political storm, because it was never the clamor of power struggles that interested her, but rather an inner world of loneliness. , betrayed love and loss.
With France plunged into turmoil following President Emmanuel Macron’s sudden plunge of the nation into an unexpected legislative election campaign, the country’s leading newspapers nevertheless devoted much of their front pages to Ms Hardy’s death this week. at the age of 80, saluting the “icon” of French Music.
For Gabriel Attal, the prime minister, what was overwhelming was the loss of “this singular voice of fierce calm that cradled generations of French people.” For Brigitte Bardot, “France has lost with her a little of that nobility, that beauty and that luminous talent, that elegance that she transmitted throughout her life.”
It was as if the country through Ms. Hardy’s life had come full circle, from her birth during an air raid on Nazi-occupied Paris in 1944, seven months before the city’s liberation, to a moment in which a far-right party once led by a man who disparaged the Holocaust is now possibly on the brink of power.
Nouvel Obs magazine captured a general atmosphere of disorientation in the country when it wrote of Mrs. Hardy “wandering along the path of lost hearts” at the “end of summer, late afternoon.” She continued: “Since you are going on a trip, how do you say goodbye?”
This was a play on his 1968 hit “Comment Te Dire Adieu?” (“How can I say goodbye to you?”), a riff that Macron also repeated in a tribute to her. The real question in the air seemed to be: what could France be saying goodbye to?
An early election called by Macron after a heavy defeat to Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally group in the European Parliament elections could see her emerge as the dominant force in the National Assembly, which in turn could force Macron to break a taboo of the Fifth Republic by appointing a prime minister from Le Pen’s party in early July.
Mrs. Hardy, distinguished by the knowing look of her bright eyes and an expression that was often blank and almost distant, never had any illusions about life’s bitter surprises. She grew up with a single mother; Her father was married to another woman. Her success intrigued her but it never bewitched her, for she retained a reserve and fragility that was part of her fascination.
Chic, slender, elegant and tantalizingly elusive, she burst onto the scene at the age of 18 with her 1962 hit “Tous les Garçons et les Filles” (“All the Boys and Girls”), which sold 2.5 million copies. and landed her on the cover of Paris Match in early 1963.
With impressive lyrical simplicity, with a minimalist guitar accompaniment, the song spoke of the loneliness of a young woman who watched young couples “with their eyes on each other, hand in hand” walking carelessly towards their morning while she suffered and sighed. .
If there was ever proof that some things sound better in French, this song provided it. “Les yeux dans les yeux, la main dans la main” can be translated as above, but only at great cost.
Bob Dylan was fascinated; Mick Jagger was fascinated. The world called me. So did film roles. He toured extensively. Fashion designers and great photographers dedicated themselves to capturing his reticent and mocking beauty. In 1968 he appeared in a gold metal minidress by Spanish designer Paco Rabanne that, like so many things in his life, evoked the word “iconic.”
However, to the end, Hardy walked a lonely path. He came to believe that passion was possessive and therefore inevitably destructive. In his 2004 song “Le Jardinier Bénévole” (“The Volunteer Gardener”) he wrote, “I will open my arms so you can take flight,” words that captured his vision of the deepest love found in adulthood.
She once said: “The melodies that move me the most, that are the most beautiful, inevitably have an element of melancholy that links us to the divine.”
Her 1981 marriage to singer-songwriter Jacques Dutronc was marked, she noted, by absence rather than presence; However, despite all the pain evident in many songs, they never divorced and remained on good terms.
Perhaps it was her 1973 song “Message Personnel,” written the same year her son Thomas Dutronc was born, that cut most deeply into her loneliness, contradictions, dignity, and elusive search for love:
I’m afraid you are deaf
I’m afraid you may be a coward
I’m afraid of being indiscreet
I can’t tell you that I love you maybe
But if one day you think you love me
Don’t think that your memories disturb me
And run, run until you run out of breath
Come and find me again.
A France on the brink of the abyss lost part of its essence with the dignified disappearance of Hardy and in the overwhelming avalanche of tributes to her it seemed to be searching, across a sharp division, for some anchor in shared memory.