A convulsed France mourns Françoise Hardy, her voice of fresh melancholy

It was typical of Françoise Hardy, the melancholic singer and songwriter of a certain melancholy and French style, to slip away in the middle of a political storm, because it was never the clamor of power struggles that interested her, but rather an inner world of loneliness. , betrayed love and loss.

With France plunged into turmoil following President Emmanuel Macron’s sudden plunge of the nation into an unexpected legislative election campaign, the country’s leading newspapers nevertheless devoted much of their front pages to Ms Hardy’s death this week. at the age of 80, saluting the “icon” of French Music.

For Gabriel Attal, the prime minister, what was overwhelming was the loss of “this singular voice of fierce calm that cradled generations of French people.” For Brigitte Bardot, “France has lost with her a little of that nobility, that beauty and that luminous talent, that elegance that she transmitted throughout her life.”

It was as if the country through Ms. Hardy’s life had come full circle, from her birth during an air raid on Nazi-occupied Paris in 1944, seven months before the city’s liberation, to a moment in which a far-right party once led by a man who disparaged the Holocaust is now possibly on the brink of power.