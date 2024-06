A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Peru early Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred five miles west of Arequipa at 12:36 am local time, the The USGS said. The Peruvian authorities issued a tsunami warning on the country’s coast and warned that waves could reach the town of Puerto Ático at 00:52 local time.

This is a developing story.