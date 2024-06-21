1924: Date set for Zeppelin’s test voyage

BERLIN – The giant Zeppelin ZR-3 will probably make its first major test voyage around July 5, it was announced today in Friedrichshafen. The ship will carry several American naval officers and fly through Germany to Copenhagen and Stockholm, returning to Friedrichshafen via Berlin, but without landing here.

This trip will be followed by several others over Germany which, if satisfactory, will allow flights to the United States in late July or early August, weather conditions permitting. The route to America will travel through Germany via Hamburg to Scotland and from there across the Atlantic to Lakehurst. The trip is expected to last eighty hours.

—The New York Herald, European edition, June 21, 1924