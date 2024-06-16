14 Jordanians die in intense heat during Hajj pilgrimage

Fourteen Jordanian pilgrims died while performing rituals related to the Hajj, a sacred journey to Mecca in Saudi Arabia that Muslims are encouraged to make once in a lifetime, Jordan’s official news agency said on Sunday.

The pilgrims died as a result of exposure to extreme sun and heat, the agency said, based on a report from Jordan’s Foreign Ministry. In Mecca, temperatures reached nearly 110 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday and recent studies have indicated that climate change will increase health risks there.

Another 17 pilgrims are also missing, according to the agency.

The Hajj is one of the largest mass gatherings in the world, with Muslim pilgrims traveling from near and far for a spiritual experience, which is also physically and mentally challenging.

This year, the Hajj began on Friday and will end on Wednesday; 1.8 million pilgrims were expected to participate, according to the General Statistics Authority, a Saudi government agency.