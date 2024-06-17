Zelensky warns that military aid sent to Ukraine by the West is not enough to defeat Russia, as 80 countries supported its “territorial integrity”

Volodymyr Zelensky warned yesterday that the level of military aid sent by the West is still not enough for Ukraine to defeat Russia, as 80 countries backed its “territorial integrity.”

Speaking at the end of a two-day conference in Switzerland billed as the beginning of a “Path to Peace,” Ukraine’s president hailed the event as a “success” even though a number of major countries did not sign the communique. among them India, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

Telling delegates that President Vladimir Putin was not prepared for a “just peace,” Zelensky said Ukraine was willing to negotiate with Russia “tomorrow” but only if its forces “leave our legal territories.”

The two-day conference in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock came as Ukraine struggles again to repel Russian advances after two years of war, despite billions of dollars of Western military aid.

After the summit, to which Russia was not invited and which was rejected by its key ally China, 80 countries jointly called for Ukraine’s “territorial integrity” to be the basis of any peace deal.

They agreed that issues of nuclear safety, food security and prisoner exchange would also be crucial.

Welcoming the outcome of the conference, President Zelensky said it could form the basis of a second peace summit aimed at ending the war, which has killed or injured hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions.

But he warned that the current level of Western military aid sent to his country was not enough to ensure kyiv wins the war.

“There is help,” he said.

‘There are serious packages. Is it enough to win? It’s not late? Yeah.’

President Zelensky said at a closing press conference that “Russia and its leaders are not ready for a just peace.”

“Russia can start negotiations with us tomorrow without expecting anything, if they abandon our legal territories,” he added.

Viola Amherd, the Swiss president who organized the event, said at the final press conference that the “vast majority” of participants agreed with the final document, which “shows what diplomacy can achieve.”

But European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said peace talks with Russia remained impossible “because Putin is not serious about ending the war.”

“He is insisting on capitulation,” he said.

‘He insists on disarming Ukraine, leaving it vulnerable to future aggression. “No country would ever accept these outrageous terms.”

The result provoked a muted response from ordinary Ukrainians.

Yana Shyrokyh, 56, whose military son has been in captivity since 2022, said she would “really like to believe” the conference would make a difference, “but some very important countries did not sign the statement.”