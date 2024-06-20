Zara Tindall’s touching words to Prince William revealed by lip reader as future king enjoyed ‘wonderful’ reunion with cousin at Royal Ascot

Prince William shared a tender moment with Zara Tindall while visiting his cousin at Royal Ascot yesterday.

The Prince of Wales, 41, was seen warmly hugging Princess Anne’s daughter, 43, during the second day of racing in Berkshire.

A sweet interaction between the royals was captured by a lip reader who claimed Zara greeted the prince with: “Hello, nice to see you, are you okay?” before William replied: “Yes, of course I am, it’s wonderful.”

At one point during the conversation, Zara was photographed affectionately adjusting her cousin’s jacket, which she had paired with a top hat.

The two cousins, born just 13 months apart, formed a close childhood relationship and remain good friends.

Zara looked sophisticated in an elegant pink floral dress which she paired with a cream trilby hat and delicate cream earrings.

She completed the ensemble with a natural makeup look and a sophisticated hairstyle, with her blonde locks styled in a sleek low bun at the nape of her neck.

Earlier in the day, William shared a relaxing moment with another cousin, Princess Eugenie, as the two attended Royal Ascot in Berkshire.

The prince was seen gently teasing his younger cousin about her choice of headdress.

Eugenie, whose parents are Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, opted for a pink ensemble for her day at the races.

The 34-year-old paired her dress with a baby pink hat, with a long tassel that reached almost to her neck.

To complete the ensemble, she wore light makeup, pairing bright peach cheeks with full lashes and glossy lips.

In a cheeky display of affection, William playfully waved the tassel as it fell in front of his cousin’s smiling face.

Royal Ascot, a five-day horse racing event held annually at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, is a major event on the social calendar.

Zara with Princess Beatrice and Prince William, on the second day of Royal Ascot 2024

And it is popular with many royals, notably the late Queen Elizabeth II, who loved the breed so much that, after her death, some thought The Firm’s connection with it might end.

However, King Charles has attended both Royal Ascots during his reign so far.

Prince William not only spent the day making fun of his cousins, but he demonstrated his good nature and gentlemanly heart after helping his mother-in-law out of a difficult situation.

Carole Middleton was making her first public appearance after her daughter’s cancer diagnosis when she had the misfortune of ending up with her heel stuck in the grass.

William offered his hand for her to grab after the heel of his right shoe got caught in the grass.

The pair were seen laughing about the shoe mishap as they walked together and joined other guests.

Zara and William appeared deep in conversation as they enjoyed the races in Berkshire.

William (right) shared a joke with his younger cousin Princess Eugenie (left) on day two at Royal Ascot.

The Prince of Wales smiled playfully at Eugenie, who tried to hold on to his thick pink tassel.

Eugenie wore summery makeup, combining peach blush with thick eyelashes and glossy lips.

Carole Middleton affectionately put her arm around Eugenie, who wore her hair up, revealing her unusual tattoo.

Meanwhile, photos of Zara also showed her greeting Princess Beatrice warmly, putting an arm around her shoulders and planting a kiss on her cheek.

He then extended an equally warm greeting to Beatrice’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, and put a hand on the Duchess of York’s shoulder.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Beatrice’s husband, also received a warm greeting from Zara, mother of three children.

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, 60, was the next to receive a kiss from Zara, who pulled him in with one arm to show her affectionate nature.

The tactile royal was later photographed putting her arm around the duke as they chatted during a drinks reception at Ascot.

During the reception, Zara’s husband Mike proved he’s just as warm as his wife and gave Sarah, the Duchess of York, a warm hug.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla, wearing an elegant turquoise ensemble, hugged Zara, showing affection for her niece.

Outgoing Zara was also pictured chatting with Prince William and mother-in-law Carole Middleton.

The royal lovingly put his arm around his cousin William and learned to give him his usual kiss on the cheek.