Zara Tindall surprises in a printed yellow ensemble while her husband Mike accompanies her at Royal Ascot

Zara Tindall looked stunning in a printed yellow ensemble as her husband Mike joined her at Royal Ascot today.

Princess Anne’s daughter, 43, put her fashionable best foot forward in an elegant buttermilk-colored button-down dress that featured a pointed collar and puffed sleeves.

The elegant garment had a belt that cinched Zara’s waist, showing off her sophisticated and slender figure.

Zara, known for sharing her mother’s love of equestrian sports, was all smiles as she toured the invitation-only Royal Enclosure at Berkshire Racecourse today.

The mother-of-three looked like royalty in a rattan-style hat, which she placed on the brim of her head and wore her bright blonde locks in a sleek low bun.

She stepped out in Berkshire wearing pointy cream heels and a pair of sunglasses and the Sauvereign Aphrodite 220 bag in White Box Calf.

Sporting couple Zara and Mike posed for photographs with revelers at Royal Ascot today

Zara accessorized herself to the fullest, wearing several gold bracelets and a watch, along with diamond earrings.

Her husband, Mike Tindall, looked dapper and attended the races in a dapper black top hat and a three-piece suit that included a crisp white shirt, a floral-embroidered tie, a gray vest and a smart jacket.

The couple looked in high spirits and smiled as they took selfies with other revelers at the racecourse today.

They even shared an awkward moment with Queen Camilla, as her wide-brimmed headdress got in the way of the couple trying to greet her with a kiss.

King Charles, 75, and Camilla are proven racing fans and arrived at Berkshire Racecourse in the traditional carriage before the first race, along with Princess Anne, Peter Phillips and Lady Gabriella Windsor.

The late Queen was a passionate owner and breeder of Thoroughbreds, and had more than 20 Royal Ascot winners during her 70-year reign.

Writing jointly in the official programme, Charles and Camilla said: “It gave us immense pleasure and joy to witness Desert Hero’s victory in the King George V Stakes last year, particularly as he was bred by Her Late Majesty.

Zara is joined by her husband and Lady Gabriella Kingston (in the floral dress), who lost her husband in February.

Zara also shared a heartfelt hug with Lady Gabriella Kingston, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

The couple’s color looked loved up as they posed for photos together at the Royal Enclosure.

‘We wish all this week’s entrants the best of luck in their pursuit of the unique thrill of a Royal Ascot winner.

“We also hope that those here at the racecourse and those watching at home will enjoy five days of the best racing the sport has to offer.”

It has been a difficult couple of months for Gabriella, as her husband Thomas Kingston committed suicide on February 25 at the age of 45 at his parents’ home in the Cotswolds.

The royal family has proven to be a strong model of support for the 43-year-old in recent months.

The well-dressed couple, who are approaching their 13th wedding anniversary, were photographed in the royal enclosure.

Lady Gabriella Kingston traveled in a carriage with Princess Anne and Peter Phillips

The king and queen were joined in their carriage by Charles Wellesley, the 9th Duke of Wellington who wore Queen Mary’s crown at the coronation before Camilla was crowned, and his wife, the Duchess.

They were followed by the Princess Royal, who traveled with her son Peter Phillips, Lady Gabriella Kingston, daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, and Charles and Camilla’s racing director John Warren.

In the third coach were Camilla’s sister Annabel Elliot, her son Sir Ben Elliot, a former Conservative Party co-chairman knighted in Boris Johnson’s resignation honors list and who is married to the daughter of musician Steve Winwood, and the Earl and Countess of Halifax.

In the final trainer were Sir Johnny Weatherby, racehorse owner and breeder and former representative of the late Queen at Ascot from 2011 to 2020, and racehorse trainer Ralph Beckett and his wife.