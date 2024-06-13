Zara and Mike Tindall refuse to let the rainy weather dampen their spirits as they attend the screening of Federer: Twelve Final Days in London

Zara and Mike Tindall weren’t going to let the rain ruin their Thursday evening.

Rather, the attractive royal couple carried huge – and, apparently, unwieldy – umbrellas as they attended a special screening of ‘Federer: 12 Final Days’ at the Odeon Luxe cinema in London’s Leicester Square.

Zara, 43, cut a striking figure in an embellished knee-length black dress with dramatic puff sleeves, while her husband Mike, 45, looked dapper in a black double-breasted jacket and cream chinos.

Princess Anne’s daughter looked elegant in her black dress that had a floral sequin design on both sides.

Looking typically elegant, the radiant royal completed her outfit with a pair of black suede stilettos and a gold clutch.

Zara wore her short blonde hair swept back behind her ears to reveal silver earrings, while her smoky eye makeup and black nail polish added a touch of glamor to her evening look.

Meanwhile, former England rugby player Mike fit in perfectly with Zara in his smart black blazer, white shirt and tie, which he teamed with chinos and dark suede shoes.

The couple, who married in 2011, were in central London for a special screening of ‘Federer: Twelve Final Days’, which follows star tennis player Roger Federer, who has 20 Grand Slams to his name, in his final days as a professional.

Thursday’s outing comes after Mike spotted all the little budgie smugglers along with his rugby pals as they marked one year until the British and Irish Lions Tour of Australia.

The former England captain posed alongside his The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast co-hosts, former England and British and Irish Lions star James Haskell and broadcaster Alex Payne, in Bondi Beach, Australia .

Presenters of the popular show were flown in to take on a series of challenges showcasing the Australian lifestyle ahead of the much-anticipated 2025 British and Irish Lions Tour.

The husband of Zara, niece of King Charles, left little to the imagination with a little blue smugglers’ parakeet.

Meanwhile, James, who split from Chloe Madeley last year after a decade together and five years of marriage, opted for a neon pink and yellow pair.

While Mike donned a double-breasted jacket and tie for the occasion, Zara cut a striking figure in an elegant black dress with dramatic puffed sleeves.

Zara and Mike seemed to struggle a little with their umbrellas but they didn’t lose their cool.

Alex opted for a pair of black speedos as he posed up a storm with his mates alongside surfboards.

The podcasters kicked off their Australian adventure with an adrenaline-filled challenge as the boys hit the waves with a race organized by Bondi Rescue star Hoppo and his team, where they ran, paddled and surfed a wave to be first . Back on the beach.

The trio then visited WILD LIFE Sydney to hang out with native animals including koalas, kangaroos and a cassowary.

The presenters then explored Australia’s indigenous heritage and culture and visited Melbourne’s Koorie Heritage Trust education centre, where they competed in an emu egg painting challenge.

Alex’s drawing, representing the family, earned him the win, while Mike’s loyalty symbol and James’ heartfelt kangaroo design also showed aspects of the art form they were trying out.

The group then headed to the Melbourne Cricket Ground for their final Australian challenge, where they were faced with fast balls from Australian cricket legend Glenn McGrath.

The high-speed pitches tested their reflexes, with Alex deftly dodging each one as James’ heart rate soared to 122 BPM.

Mike said: ‘Australia is an incredible destination with a wide range of great experiences and things to do and see. From riding waves at Bondi Beach to bonding with koalas and kangaroos, we dive headfirst into Australian life and culture – and let’s just say we have some serious bragging rights.

‘Who would have thought that Alex would dominate the waves like a pro or that James would find his spirit animal in a kangaroo?

‘As we prepare for the Lions Tour, we can’t help but wonder: who will win the series? The real victory for us is in the epic memories and experiences we have shared in Australia.”

Sally Cope, Tourism Australia’s regional managing director for the UK and Northern Europe, said: “As we prepare for the British and Irish Lions Tour next year, we wanted to showcase the vibrant culture and sporting experiences from Australia and who better to test it on the road than The good, the bad and the rugby?

“This was a fantastic way to share some of Australia’s diverse offerings, from exciting rugby matches to exploring our stunning coastal landscapes, getting up close and personal with our unique wildlife and experiencing our indigenous and sporting cultures.”

Australia expects to welcome more than 40,000 travelers for the tour next year. The British and Irish Lions Tour is one of many Australian sporting events held during what has been called the Green and Gold Decade in reference to the country’s sporting colours.

Other major sporting events include the Ashes series in December 2025, the Rugby World Cup in 2027 and the Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2032.

Mike is known for his unique sense of humor and his latest Instagram post was no exception.

During a charity golf event in Sutton Coldfield, he jokingly declared his interest in Adam Sandler’s role as the nervous hockey player in a Happy Gilmore sequel, while telling a golf ball to “kiss his white ass.”

He filmed the clip at a charity golf event to raise funds for Parkinson’s last week alongside his wife Zara and guests including Zara’s brother Peter Phillips, Peter’s ex-wife Autumn, and her old friend. family, Dolly Maude, at the Belfry Golf Course.

The couple smiled as they posed for photographs and Mike was as cheerful as ever, gesturing to the photographers.

Mike and Zara married in 2011 at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland.

In a rare impression, the former rugby player recreated the famous scene from the 1996 comedy film, where the irascible Happy lashed out after his shot missed in the golf cup.

Taking to Instagram to share the joyful impression, Mike wrote: “If @adamsandler isn’t available for Happy Gilmore 2 then…”

In the clip, Mike leaned over the ball and jokingly shouted: ‘What’s wrong with you? Are you too good for your home? Kiss my white ball!,’.

The event was held at the Belfry Hotel and Resort in Sutton Coldfield, and was attended by a number of the couple’s friends, including Dame Denise Rosemarie Lewis DBE, actor James Nesbitt and former competitive swimmer Mark Foster.