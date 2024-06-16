Zara and Mike Tindall enjoy a date night to see Pink perform, after missing her Buckingham Palace balcony appearance in Trooping the Color.

Zara and Mike Tindall enjoyed a night out watching pop star Pink perform at Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium last night.

Princess Anne’s daughter Zara, 43, and her rugby ace ex-husband Mike, 45, appeared in high spirits as they watched the Dear Mr President singer on her Summer Carnival tour in north London.

Before the concert, Mike, who had previously joked that he had “had beer glasses more than most,” enjoyed an alcoholic beverage and declared that an olive martini was “definitely” his new drink.

The duo then went to the stadium, where Mike uploaded a selfie with Zara and a friend.

It comes after the couple, who are not working members of the royal family, did not join older relatives on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Saturday for Trooping the Colour.

Zara and Mike Tindall appeared in high spirits while enjoying a Pink concert at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium yesterday.

In previous years, the couple, along with other young royals, had made regular balcony appearances until the arrival of Covid-19 in early 2020.

The ceremony was reduced and now only high-level members of the Firm appear on the balcony.

For her outing, Zara looked radiant as she smiled for the camera, standing next to a friend as she donned a deep purple top.

She opted for a summery makeup look for the occasion, complete with a touch of nude lipstick.

Meanwhile, Mike put on a relaxed display in a white T-shirt. The father of three appeared to be a particular fan of the pop singer and referred to her as a “legend.”

Zara and Mike watched the concert through The Green Room Experience, a company designed to enhance sporting events and concerts, for which Mike is an ambassador.

Mike seemed to be a big fan of the Dear Mr President singer and called her a “legend.”

The couple watched the concert through The Green Room Experience, a hospitality group for which Mike is an ambassador.

Before the concert at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the father of three enjoyed a martini with olives.

It comes after Zara and Mike refused to let rain ruin their evening on Thursday.

Rather, the attractive royal couple carried huge – and, apparently, unwieldy – umbrellas as they attended a special screening of ‘Federer: 12 Final Days’ at the Odeon Luxe cinema in London’s Leicester Square.

Zara, 43, cut a striking figure in an embellished knee-length black Rebecca Vallance dress with dramatic puff sleeves, while her husband Mike, 45, looked dapper in a black double-breasted jacket and cream chinos.

Princess Anne’s daughter looked elegant in her black dress that had a floral sequin design on both sides.

Looking typically elegant, the radiant royal completed her outfit with a pair of black suede stilettos and a gold clutch.

Zara wore her short blonde hair swept back behind her ears to reveal silver earrings, while her smoky eye makeup and black nail polish added a touch of glamor to her evening look.

Meanwhile, former England rugby player Mike fit in perfectly with Zara in his smart black blazer, white shirt and tie, which he teamed with chinos and dark suede shoes.

The couple, who married in 2011, were in central London for a special screening of ‘Federer: Twelve Final Days’, which follows star tennis player Roger Federer, who has 20 Grand Slams to his name, in his final days as a professional.