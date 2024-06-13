Advertisement

Football will return home this summer, if, like the England captain, Harry Kaneyou live in Germany.

England’s arch-rivals will host a major tournament for the first time since 2006 in the biggest European Championship in history.

The tournament, which starts tomorrow night, has expanded in size and games since the last Covid-delayed competition three years ago, when the Three Lions came tantalizingly close to winning.

51 matches will be played between 24 teams over 30 days, with the final in Sedan on Sunday, July 14.

They will face established football nations such as favorites England, champions Italy and previous winners Germany, FranceHolland and Spain against teams that qualify for the first time like Serbia and Georgia.

As well as tens of thousands of English fans traveling to Germany, there will also be numerous Scots.

Scotland have qualified for the finals for the second time since being defeated by Pablo GascoigneThe wonder goal at Wembley during Euro 96. Their reward is a disheartening opening draw against the host country in Munich tomorrow night, but they are still waiting for the Tartan army to turn up en masse.

In fact, some estimates say there could be up to 300,000 Britons in Germany over the next month, many more than will be able to get tickets to see England or Scotland. But many will be content to party and enjoy the atmosphere of the busy host cities.

And with 22 other countries represented, there are likely to be millions of fans in Germany over the next four and a half weeks.

The matches will be played in ten cities: Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart.

Here MailOnline’s ROB HYDE, as well as Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane, an expat living in Germany, present his guide to these cities and their stadiums. Rob explains what to do, what to look for and what to avoid…

