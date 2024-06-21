‘Your absence is felt every second of every day’: ‘Broken’ family of 15-year-old Alfie Lewis stabbed in the heart with six-inch-long kitchen knife criticizes sentence of his teenage killer as they vow to change the laws on knife crime.

The family of teenager Alfie Lewis, who was stabbed in the heart with a six-inch long kitchen knife They are “disappointed” by the sentence of their murderer

The 15-year-old was killed in a “senseless” attack in full view of pupils leaving a primary school in the Horsforth area of ​​Leeds last November.

Bardia Shojaeifard, 15, has been jailed for life with a minimum sentence of 13 years for Alfie’s murder, and the judge, Mr Justice Cotter, said he had planned the attack in “revenge” over an altercation between the two. children a week before.

In a statement issued after the sentencing hearing, Alfie’s “devastated” family said their “lives had changed forever” following the young man’s death and pleaded for a change in the law to stop the “senseless” murder of youths.

Alfie’s mother, Heather Lane, also told Shojaeifard that she would “never, ever forgive him” and added that “no sentence will be enough” for his crimes.

Alfie Lewis (pictured), 15, was killed in a “senseless” attack in full view of pupils leaving a primary school in the Horsforth area of ​​Leeds last November.

Bardia Shojaeifard was today found guilty of Alfie’s murder and detained for life with a minimum sentence of 13 years.

Alfie Lewis and his mother Heather Lane. Today, Lane told Shojaeifard that she would “never, ever forgive him” and added that “no sentence will be enough” for his crimes.

Alfie’s family said in a statement: “Knife crime is an epidemic affecting our youth, even when they are innocent as Alfie was. Our efforts must now continue to try to influence the necessary changes in the law to prevent it. our babies are murdered in such an absurd way.

‘Alfie, your absence is felt every second of every day and our lives are forever changed by what has been taken from us. We will never be whole again. We are devastated.

‘All we can do now is speak your name every day, spend our time remembering the joy you brought us and live with the aching hearts we have left. You brought us joy and happiness every day with your jokes, stories, dances and kindness.’

Addressing the defendant directly as she read her victim impact statement in court, Alfie’s mother, Heather Lane, said: “No sentence will be enough for what you have done.” I will never ever forgive you.’

Lane said: ‘Alfie was my youngest son, my baby, my little companion. He was the third corner of our little family triangle that is now broken.

‘He was my beautiful, kind baby and I was so proud of him. We laughed, we danced and we smiled, we loved each other for 15 years and I thought we would do it for the rest of my life.

‘Some of the things I miss most are just everyday things. I miss his morning kisses, good night kisses and everything in between, his jokes and his incredible huge smile and the love he showed me every day. It’s unbearable not to have that now.

Alfie Lewis was stabbed to death “in full view” of pupils leaving a primary school in the Horsforth area of ​​Leeds last November.

Police at the place where Alfie died last November

Floral tributes left on a bench near where Alfie Lewis was stabbed to death in Horsforth, Leeds, in November last year.

‘Alfie used to call me every hour when he was out with his friends talking rubbish. He would do anything for that phone call now.

‘Our house was full of Alfie and his friends. He leaves at 2:40 in the afternoon and they murder him.

‘I can’t accept what happened because the pain is too much. I don’t know how to live without him and I don’t want to. The impact Alfie had on our lives is difficult to describe and because of these horrific senseless actions, many people have been affected.

‘Alfie would never use or have any kind of weapon because I raised him better than that. He was my heart and when they stabbed him in the heart, he killed me too.’

In a statement read to the court, Alfie’s older brother Anthony Lewis said he was his “loving and caring little companion” who “never deserved what happened to him”.

He said: “I have spent sleepless nights listening to my mother cry herself to sleep.” I’m left dealing with the most important person in my and Alfie’s life, completely devastated.

“I miss Alfie’s 12 phone calls again, the nights we stayed up playing FIFA together, his smile, his love and affection, his annoyance, everything.”

During his sentencing remarks, Judge Cotter called knives a “dangerous obsession” and Patrick Green, chief executive of the Ben Kinsella Trust, agreed that some young people are obsessed with knives.

Judge Cotter also said people would wonder how a young man “from a loving and caring family” could commit such an “extraordinary” crime “with no warning or warning signs other than a few pictures of knives on his phone.”

Alfie was stabbed to death with a six-inch-long kitchen knife that Shojaeifard had brought from home.

CCTV footage of Alfie Lewis (pictured) walking down a street in Horsforth moments before he was stabbed to death.

But Green told the PA that it is “not uncommon” to see young people who are considered “well-adjusted” be drawn into knife crime.

He said: ‘Going back to the case of Alfie Lewis, just because young people don’t outwardly cause concern doesn’t mean they haven’t adopted dangerous beliefs that can lead them into situations like this.

“That’s why it’s so important to educate all young people from an early age about the dangers of carrying knives.”

The Ben Kinsella Trust offers knife crime prevention workshops to teach young people about its dangers.

The chief executive said there will be “many and varied reasons” why young people do not feel safe, including their own concerns about knife crime, but research shows “not enough is being done to talk to young people and reassure them about the positive things. ways to stay safe.

Earlier this month, the national knife crime policing lead, Commander Stephen Clayman, said the accessibility of knives online is “a really worrying picture” for law enforcement.

Green said knives are more accessible than ever to young people and called for tighter restrictions on online marketplaces that sell guns.

“We’re seeing a flood of knives in society right now because they’re easy to get,” he said.

“It has never been easier for a child to buy a knife than it is now through online marketplaces and we even come across case studies where we see young people selling knives, doing it as an active business, so they buy the knives and then sell them to other young people.’

Green explained that online marketplaces have little or no age verification, sell the weapons at reasonably cheap prices (zombie machetes and knives sometimes sell for around £20) and can deliver purchases to someone’s door within a day. following.

He added: “There is no limit to the possibilities of buying a knife and that is why we need not only legislation to change but also mechanisms by which markets are held accountable and it becomes as difficult to buy a knife as it is in the high-end sector. street – you have to have ID, you have to prove your age – that should also apply to online sales.

The charity’s chief executive said legislation to ban machetes and zombie knives should go further and ban swords.