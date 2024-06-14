Young Scotland fan turns the air blue live on Sky News with VERY rude message to Germans

A young Scottish fan turned the air blue and left a news reporter stunned after saying ‘fuck, Germany’ on live TV.

Sky News was speaking to fans in a pub in Dunfermline ahead of the opening Euro match between Scotland and Germany.

In a packed bar in the town of Fife, the journalist said to the camera: ‘Let’s chat to some of the fans. Let’s chat here with eight-year-old Dylan.

‘How are you feeling before tonight?’

Dylan confidently responded, ‘Good!’

Eight-year-old Dylan is seen speaking to the Sky News reporter about how he felt ahead of the game.

The boy’s relative said it was the first time Dylan would have had the opportunity to watch a game like tonight.

The boy asked if he could say something, at which point he shouted into the microphone: ‘Fuck Germany!’

When asked what he thinks the result will be, the young man replied “3-0.”

The journalist then asked a man, who appears to be a relative of the boy, what this long-awaited event means to him.

Rubbing Dylan’s head, he said, “I’ve never seen this before.” He had never been born before this happened.

“So you have a chance to see this.”

Then cheeky Dylan asks: ‘Can I say something?’

Then the journalist asks the young man: ‘What are you going to say, sorry?’

Without missing a beat, Dylan leans into the microphone and yells, ‘Fuck you, Germany!’

Looking somewhat embarrassed, the journalist quickly moves on to talk to someone else.

‘My God,’ said the journalist, ‘Sorry for that language!’

The reporter quickly moved on and apologized to viewers at home. But other people saw the funny side.

The daring lad pictured marching through the streets of Dunfermline brandishing his scarf as he arrived at the fan zone.

A Scotland fan pictured having a pint in Dunfermline this afternoon

Fans are pictured in a Scotland Fan Zone during a 2024 UEFA European Football Championship Group A match between Germany and Scotland.

Young Scotland fans look raring to go as they pose for the camera in the KDM Group East End Park fan zone in Dunfermline.

But the people around them laugh and the boy’s relative playfully rubs his head while laughing.

The clip has since gone viral with people finding the funny side on social media.

One person joked: ‘That’ll be the drink doing the talking!’

Another said: ‘I like it straight from the hip!’

And another person commented: ‘The journalist’s face was a photo.’

Around 150,000 Scottish fans flooded into Munich ahead of tonight’s match.

The streets of the German city have been awash with tartan, blue-painted faces and the sound of bagpipes as rowdy fans prepare for the Euros.

Everyone from Sir Alex Ferguson to Prime Minister Jon Swinney has lines of celebration as they pose for pictures alongside traveling friends.

And an “urgent” update on Muenchen, Munich’s official portal, revealed that there would be no screenings in the square and that the Olympic Park fanzone was also full.

Scottish fans gather at Munich’s Marienplatz today ahead of tonight’s game with Germany.

Scottish fans gather at Marienplatz in Munich today ahead of the game against Germany tonight.

The Munich statement said: “Marienplatz is currently overcrowded.” There will definitely be no public viewing there. Please spread to other parts of the city! The Fan Zone is also about to close due to overcrowding. Please don’t go to the Olympic Park anymore!’

Police officers blocked entrances to the square to ensure emergency services could still access if necessary, while the city’s main train station was also closed.

The Scottish Football Association estimated in March that 100,000 fans would travel to Germany, but it is now estimated that there are double that number in the country.

Scotland played Euro 2020, but it was held in a number of different countries and there were also travel restrictions due to the pandemic.

Until then, his country had not qualified for a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup in France.

This is also the first time Scotland has played a Euro match abroad since 1992.

In lurid scenes captured live on German television, a fan’s genitals were exposed when his friends lifted his kilt.

Scottish fans gather at Marienplatz in Munich today ahead of the game against Germany tonight.

Scottish fans gather at Marienplatz in Munich today ahead of the game against Germany tonight.

The Welt TV presenter was shocked when his penis was revealed to viewers last night at around 8pm. The man was wearing a Germany shirt, but it was not immediately clear who he supports.

The group, which also placed a sticker on the head of the presenter, Welt chief reporter Steffen Schwarzkopf, is among the tens of thousands of members of the tartan army who have flocked to Germany to celebrate a party and cheer on their heroes.

MailOnline has translated what Mr Schwarzkopf told viewers in German, which was: “Really, very traditional, I would say.” I’m not just referring to his football shirts, but also, of course, to the kilts, which are worn here.

A man was seen yesterday on the Welt television channel wearing a Germany shirt and a kilt in Munich.

One of the Scottish fans then lifts the man’s kilt and exposes his genitals live on television.

Welt editor-in-chief Steffen Schwarzkopf says: “My God” after fans lifted their kilt last night

‘They are part of this. What is surely also part of it is beer. But what I also see relatively frequently (I won’t necessarily be wearing this for tomorrow’s game (as the journalist points to the Scotland sticker that a fan stuck to his shirt)), what I also see and think is quite nice is the shirt from Germany. above and the kilt below.

A fan then lifted the kilt to reveal the man’s genitals and the journalist said: “OMG.” He later said that the shirt and kilt combination “shows a little bit what the atmosphere is like here and, in the end, it’s pure advertising for Germany that we can see here.”

A later report on the Welt website said the presenter “mingled with the kilt wearers who had traveled there in a celebratory mood and gained some profound insights”.

Thousands more will watch from home as the Scots attempt to lead the men’s national football team to victory when they take on Germany in tonight’s opening match of Euro 2024.

The Munich match is the first of 51 that will be played over the next month to decide the next European champions, with the final at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium on July 14.

One hilarious video showed a plane full of Scots heading to Munich, with a lone woman with her headphones on in the middle and looking completely miserable.