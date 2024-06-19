‘You wouldn’t pick her out of the crowd’: The Queen’s words about Sophie after they met… but the Duchess of Edinburgh has proven herself to be Prince Edward’s most worthy wife, writes NATASHA LIVINGSTONE

When Miss Rhys-Jones walked down the aisle at St George’s Chapel on a warm summer day in 1999, she had already surpassed many expectations.

The Queen’s first words upon meeting Sophie, the daughter of a Kent tire salesman, years earlier are said to have been: “You wouldn’t pick her out in a crowd.”

In fact, the now Duchess of Edinburgh has always been ahead of the crowd and has proven to be the most worthy companion of the Queen’s youngest son.

Today, Prince Edward and Sophie celebrate their silver wedding anniversary in their typically subtle way without formal fanfare.

The palace has released a new photo of the couple, taken earlier this month, and it is believed they could attend Royal Ascot this afternoon.

But their understated style is perhaps the secret to their success, both as a couple and as royals.

Today, Prince Edward and Sophie celebrate their silver wedding anniversary in their typically subtle way without formal fanfare. The palace has released a new photo of the couple (above), taken earlier this month in Bagshot Park.

When Miss Rhys-Jones walked down the aisle at St George’s Chapel on a warm summer day in 1999, she had already exceeded many expectations, writes NATASHA LIVINGSTONE. Above: The couple leaves Windsor Church after the June 19, 1999 ceremony.

The Queen’s first words upon meeting Sophie, the daughter of a Kent tire salesman, years earlier are said to have been: “You wouldn’t pick her out in a crowd.” Above: The couple together at a reception at Buckingham Palace in 2019

Of the late queen’s four children, Edward is the only one who has not gone through a painful divorce.

His courtship with Sophie began with an invitation to a tennis match.

On July 16, 1993, Prince Edward was supposed to pose for photographs with tennis star Sue Barker to publicize a charity game, but she pulled out at the last minute.

The event’s publicist had to find a replacement quickly and selected one of her most photogenic colleagues, Sophie Rhys-Jones.

With her short golden hair and light blue eyes, she was a big hit with the Prince.

One night a few months later, he invited her to a tennis match followed by dinner.

For six weeks they dated like a normal couple, going out to eat curry and to the theatre.

Edward and Sophie pose together wearing tennis clothes in 1993, the year they started dating.

Sophie on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the Queen and Prince Philip at Trooping the Color in 2016

Sophie was also present on the balcony on the day of the king’s coronation.

And although, according to Tina Brown’s The Palace Papers, the late queen was initially unimpressed with Miss Rhys-Jones, her opinion soon changed.

Friends said the Queen was pleased with the effect Sophie had on Edward, making him more relaxed and less fragile.

He quickly grew to like Sophie and respected her “lack of pretentiousness.”

When the couple finally married in 1999, the service reflected this simple attitude.

They were the first royals in living memory to choose St George’s Chapel in Windsor for their wedding.

This started a modern trend followed by then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles for their marriage blessing in 2005.

Peter Phillips and his ex-wife Autumn Kelly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and, more recently, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank also married in church.

For Edward and Sophia’s nuptials, men were invited to wear morning dress, while women were encouraged to wear evening dress, but no hats (the Queen broke this rule with a lilac headdress).

In addition to the low-key royal occasion, the couple enjoyed a short carriage ride through the city as bride and groom, but refrained from putting on a large public spectacle.

As the new Earl and Countess of Wessex, their entry as royals was not without difficulties.

In 2001, Sophie was caught in a sting operation by the now-defunct News of the World making disgraceful comments about the Royal Family.

The couple had tried to combine their careers with royal positions, but the episode showed that the combination was impossible, so the Queen asked her Lord Chamberlain, Lord Luce, to resolve the situation.

A few months later, the couple announced that they would be focusing solely on royal duties full-time.

Since then, Sophie and Edward have become an essential cog in the modern royal machine.

Prince Edward gracefully carries his father’s title and continues his legacy through the Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Sophie typically receives less media attention, but has increasingly taken on royal responsibilities, particularly abroad.

Sophie and Edward were the first royals in living memory to choose St George’s Chapel in Windsor for their wedding. Above: Members of the Royal Family join the newlyweds on the steps of St George’s Chapel after the ceremony.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds traveled by horse-drawn carriage to the reception at St George’s Hall, Windsor Castle, where they enjoyed a buffet-style dinner with their guests.

Sophie and Edward have become an essential cog in the modern royal machine.

Prince Edward holds the hand of his bride Sophie on their wedding day inside St George’s Chapel in Windsor, 25 years ago today.

Sophie recently became the first member of the Royal Family to visit Ukraine since the Russian invasion. Above: Sophie with Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska in kyiv on April 29.

Last year he visited Canada, Ethiopia and Colombia, and recently became the first member of the Royal Family to visit Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

In the wake of the Sussexes’ departure and the health problems of the King and Princess of Wales, Edward and Sofia’s diligent reliability is a pillar of stability for the Royal Family.

Their two children – Lady Louise, 20, and Viscount Severn, 16 – appear to have inherited these values ​​and, notably, did not take the HRH-style title to which they were automatically entitled.

Lady Louise, who made a surprise appearance at Trooping the Color at the weekend, also received praise for her humble and hard-working attitude.

In 2022 he worked in a garden center while waiting for his high school results.

As they celebrate their silver wedding anniversary today, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have much to celebrate. I hope you raise a glass to the next 25 years.