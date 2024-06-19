‘You never know what can happen’: Chilling words from the TV star in her last interview before being shot dead by her husband, a British oil tycoon, in a ‘text message dispute’ at their luxury Turkish villa .

A TV star who was murdered in a horrific murder-suicide at the hands of her British oil tycoon husband said in her last interview before her death that “you never know what can happen.”

Comedian and singer Victoria Vera Blyth’s life was cut short when her husband David Thomas Blyth killed them both with a gun in their home in the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Tuesday, June 11.

Blyth was an oil tycoon, owner and director of the international company ASG Inspection, and had three children with his wife, who presented Europe 2’s morning show alongside Czech broadcaster Leoš Mareš.

She was also heavily involved in charity work, running an organization that organized the first Ankara half marathon.

Just a few months before her husband brutally murdered her, the television presenter said in her last interview that, while she had many ideas for future projects, “I don’t like to fully plan for the future, because you never know what can happen.” . ‘

A friend told Blesk.cz that Victoria planned to buy a ranch and return to her music.

No one else was injured during the deadly incident, which reportedly stemmed from a heated argument over the presenter’s text messages.

He presented the Morning Show of Europa 2 together with the Czech announcer Leo¿ Mare¿

The couple’s three children, ages four, ten and 14, were reportedly in the home at the time and were placed in the care of their mother’s family, who traveled to Turkey after the tragedy, according to reports. local media.

The couple married in 2014 and lived together in Prague for several years before moving to Turkey after Blyth’s work took him to the Middle East.

Victoria was born in South Africa and moved with her family to the Czech Republic when she was young. She studied music in college and became famous after releasing her first album in 2004.

She also dedicated much of her time to charity work, working with the Czech organization Velvet Smile, which helps “improve the quality of life for families of sick and disabled children, and victims of domestic abuse,” according to their site. Web.

Victoria also founded DazSpor, the organizers of athletics races across Turkey, including a half marathon in the country’s capital.

The charity said in a social media post: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of DazSpor founder Ms Victoria Blyth.”

Her sister, Alexandra, wrote a tribute to her sister on Instagram and revealed that her family had recently buried their father.

The post read: “It is with deep sadness and pain that I have to announce that my dear, beautiful sister, the sunshine of our lives who brought us so much joy, with her laughter, her positive spirit, her drive and her energy, has left us.” forever.

‘Please, I beg you all, give us time for the sake of the children.

‘My family is going through a very difficult time because they lost both parents. We recently buried our father and now our sister and brother-in-law and we need time to recover, but most of all we need to be here for the children.

“We really appreciate your beautiful messages, but in these difficult times we need time to breathe.”

Blyth’s remains are said to have been returned to her family, who will take them back to Scotland. Meanwhile, Victoria’s body remains in Türkiye.

Police are still investigating the tragic incident.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development spokesperson told the Sun: “We are supporting the family of a Briton who has died in Turkey and are in contact with local authorities.”

A spokesman for the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs added: “I can confirm that a Czech citizen died violently in Türkiye.

‘Our embassy in Ankara is in contact with his family and is providing consular assistance. “As for the survivors, we will not provide any further information.”