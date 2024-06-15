You have the eyes of a hawk if you can spot the misspelled word in this optical illusion in 20 seconds

This summer-themed puzzle challenges you to spot an imposter word in seconds. So, are you able to beat the heat and solve it in time?

The mind-blowing optical illusion is testing the observation skills of puzzle lovers, as only those with clear vision will be able to decipher it in 20 seconds.

Created by AI question generator site Quizgecko, the image features a single misspelled word hidden amid a sea of ​​the word “Summer.”

While it may seem simple to solve, the puzzle is much more difficult than it appears at first glance.

Even though the misspelled word is visible, the design of the image can trick the mind into playing tricks.

The puzzle consists of nineteen rows of the word “Summer”, each written in cursive.

The bright blue text on a vibrant yellow background adds to the challenge, and players are tasked with spotting the error as quickly as possible.

If you manage to locate the misspelled word before time runs out, congratulations: you have enviable eyesight!

However, for those still scratching their heads, don’t worry: here’s how to find the elusive word, as revealed below.

Scan to the eleventh row and look at the third column from the left side.

Upon closer inspection, you will notice an inconsistency in the spelling of “Summer.”

Instead of the correct spelling, it reads “Sunnner”, with the triple use of N tricking the eye into thinking it is two M’s joined together.

Meanwhile, another tricky puzzle created by Quizgecko challenges puzzle enthusiasts to locate a hidden imposter number.

Somewhere in the image, the number “690” sits within a sea of… but it is surrounded by a sea of ​​decoys that say “960.”

Once again, if you have managed to locate the hidden number within the sixteen rows of numbers, well done, you have a clear view.

However, if you’re having trouble finding it, look away to the eighth row and look toward the right side of the image.

In the fifth column from the left, you’ll see the number “690” hidden between a wall of “960.”

Do you fancy another challenge? Only the most eagle-eyed players will be able to catch the hidden carp in seconds in this amazing puzzle.