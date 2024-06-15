Yorkshire prison bosses HMP Wetherby spend £10,000 on BMX dirt bike track for inmates

A prison spent £10,000 on a BMX dirt bike track for inmates.

Bosses at HMP Wetherby, a 290-capacity prison in West Yorkshire, spent taxpayers’ money on the “pump track” for inmates to hone their cycling skills.

But despite a “grand opening” last November, when the prison posted photos of offenders “taking air” on jumps and pedaling furiously around the track, it has barely been used since.

The prison houses offenders between 15 and 18 years old.

A social media post from HMP Wetherby said: “As part of our open day we are opening our new BMX track, in partnership with @LeedsUrbanBike.”

“An innovative idea to offer a healthy distraction to our children while in custody and create bonds for their release,” the social media post added.

A report on the prison by Charlie Taylor, the chief inspector of prisons, said there was “little opportunity” for offenders to get a chance on the trail.

He wrote: “A great cycle path has been built, but the children were disappointed because there was little opportunity to use it.”

A lack of manpower and problems with motorcycles are believed to have caused the track to be underused.

There are hundreds of pump tracks, which have bumps, drops and jumps, as well as hairpin bends, across the UK, often used by BMX riders, skaters and cyclists.

It is believed, however, that only a few sessions have been held since then, due to limited cell release times, lack of manpower and problems with bicycles.

A former HMP Wetherby inmate wrote to prisoner magazine Inside Time to say the BMX track was a waste of money.

He complained that he “never gets used to it”, adding: “I’m just thinking about other things the prison service could have spent the money on, like deep cleaning some of the cells.”

‘Yes, I know it won’t continue like this, but it might help me a little to improve my life. Or even give us better food.’

An Inside Time spokesperson said: “The BMX track opened in November 2023. It was paid for from a fund allocated for education and purposeful activity at YOI Wetherby.”

A Youth Custody Service spokesman said the track was “part of our work to rehabilitate children so they turn their backs on crime, get jobs when they are released and become law-abiding adults.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesman declined to say how often the track had been used.