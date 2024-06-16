Would you watch Bridgerton with your grandmother? Granddaughter watches a six-minute sex scene from ‘Bonkerton’ with her 90-year-old grandmother and the reactions are hilarious

If there’s anything more uncomfortable than sitting through a sex scene, then it’s sitting through a sex scene with your grandparents.

But that wasn’t the case for Amie-Beth and her grandmother Peggy Hunt, 90, who sat down to watch Bridgerton’s erotic six-minute sex scene together.

The long-awaited clip has been hailed as the raunchiest ever featured in the period drama, which is no small feat given the show has previously aired threesomes.

It stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, who previously warned fans about watching this season with their grandparents.

In a hilarious video, filmed by MailOnline, Peggy reacts to the heated scene between friends and lovers Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

Grandma can’t believe what she’s seeing, as she laughs and tries to look away during some of the more explicit moments.

She likes Newton shirtless and calls him “cute.” But the overall verdict of it? “A little too much.”

Grandma Peggy Hunt shares her thoughts on Bridgerton’s steamy sex scene with Nicole Coughlan and Luke Newton

Peggy, 90, sits watching the scene with her granddaughter Amie-Beth.

In the explicit scene, Colin was comforting Penelope after a fight with her mother about her engagement, during which time they began kissing.

Colin then unclasps her corset and admires her naked figure.

The pair then headed to the sun lounger where Colin’s bare bottom was on display before touching each other intimately.

They constantly checked on each other, with Penelope saying, “tell me what to do,” and Colin offering, “could you touch me.”

After warning his virginal girlfriend that this “might hurt,” the couple had sex, with Penelope asking at the end “can we do it again?” to which Colin joked: “give me 5 minutes, maybe 10.”

Peggy believed the scene was “too much”, while Amie-Beth thought it was “tasteful”.

But both agreed that the characters “were clearly in love” and praised the acting.

The spicy scene lasted a total of six minutes, which was the combined duration of all the steamy moments in the first part.

Speaking in the clip, Peggy says: “She looks scared, doesn’t she?

Amie-Beth replies, “I don’t think she knows what to do… I think we’re going to see more than just her pants.”

This gets a chuckle from the couple.

Later, Peggy says, “I don’t remember anything like that happening,” prompting a laugh from Amie-Beth.

Highlighting generational differences, Peggy believed the scene was “a little excessive”, while Amie-Beth thought it was “tasteful”. But both agreed that the characters “were clearly in love” and praised the acting.

When asked if the scene would convince her to watch the show, Peggy joked, “Oh, I don’t know about that.” “I don’t think she would want to see that all the time.”

Peggy laughs and looks away at some of the more explicit moments.

At the end of the clip, Peggy and Amie-Beth share their general thoughts on the scene.

After weeks of anticipation, Bridgerton returned to Netflix on Thursday, and fans finally got to see how the friends-to-lovers story would unfold.

In a previous video, which went viral on social media, Amie-Beth filmed Peggy reacting to the price of a vodka and lemonade in Ibiza.

She was so shocked by the cost of the drink that she said she would never visit the party destination, going so far as to say she would “rather be thirsty.”

The funny video, posted on TikTok, garnered almost 200,000 views, almost 10,000 likes and more than 100 comments in less than a day.

In it, Amie-Beth makes her grandmother guess how much she spent on a single drink during a recent vacation, leaving the nonagenarian in absolute shock.

When Amie-Beth finally revealed the real cost of the drink, Peggy said, ‘Well, I’m not going there!’