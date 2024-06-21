Worried that mouthwash causes cancer? Try lettuce juice, say oral health experts

Lettuce juice may be better for oral health than mouthwash, scientists say.

Leafy green vegetables contain a lot of nitrate, which can reduce bacteria and acidity in the mouth that cause gum disease and cavities.

It comes after a controversial study linked alcohol-based mouthwash to cancer this week.

Researchers in Belgium claimed that Listerine Cool Mint raised levels of two bacteria in the mouth that can cause esophageal and colorectal tumors.

Looking for alternatives to morning bathing, Mia Burleigh and Siobhan Moran, from the University of Western Scotland, studied the effect of nitrate on the oral health of athletes.

Consuming lettuce juice for two weeks was found to reduce gum inflammation and increase levels of healthy bacteria in patients with gum disease.

They found that drinking beet juice, which contains high levels of nitrate, protected their teeth from acidic sports drinks and carbohydrate gels during exercise.

the said The conversation: ‘Our work has shown that treating plaque samples from patients with periodontal disease with nitrate increases levels of healthy bacteria and reduces acidity.

‘For example, consuming lettuce juice for two weeks reduced gum inflammation and increased levels of healthy bacteria in patients with gum disease.

‘There is increasing evidence to suggest that nitrate is a cornerstone of oral health. Crunching a serving of vegetables at mealtime can help prevent or treat oral diseases and keep your mouth fresh and healthy.

They said the two main types of gum disease are gingivitis and periodontitis.

Gingivitis causes redness, swelling, and bleeding of the gums. Periodontitis causes damage to the soft tissues and bones that support the teeth.

In addition to tooth loss, it can contribute to the development of cardiovascular disease, dementia, diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis.

Improper brushing and flossing causes the buildup of plaque, a sticky layer of bacteria, on your teeth and gums. This causes cavities and gum disease.

Leafy green vegetables such as spinach, lettuce and beets are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and nitrates.

Bacteria inside the mouth can convert nitrates into nitric oxide. This helps prevent the overgrowth of bad bacteria and reduce oral acidity.

Strong antiseptic mouthwashes are sometimes used to treat gum disease, but they can kill both good and bad bacteria.

Dr Burleigh and PhD candidate Ms Moran said a generous serving of spinach, kale or beetroot, or a daily glass of lettuce juice, offers immediate health benefits without negative side effects.

Meanwhile, researchers at the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Antwerp, Belgium, said Listerine Cool Mint mouthwash could increase the amount of Fusobacterium nucleatum and Streptococcus anginosus bacteria in the mouth. Both have been linked to cancer.

In a statement, Kenvue, owner of the Listerine brand, dismissed the study and insisted its products are safe.

A spokesperson said: ‘Studies on the impact of Listerine on oral health have been published in hundreds of peer-reviewed journals for over a century, making it one of the most widely tested oral mouthwash brands in the world. world.

‘We continually evaluate the latest scientific advances. There is no evidence that Listerine causes cancer.’