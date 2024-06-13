Work from home? No thanks, it’s pub Friday! People want to be in the office at the end of the week for after-work drinks.

When the UK emerged from its repeated Covid lockdowns, many believed that working from home would gradually disappear and that normal working habits would resume.

However, more than two years since the last restrictions were lifted in Britain, people are still working remotely, meaning the traditional weekend drink with work colleagues has become rare.

But this trend could now be gradually changing: one pub boss reported an increase in the number of workers abandoning working from home on Fridays and heading to the office.

Simon Emeny, director of the Fuller’s pub chain, which has around 400 pubs, said the change in behavior has given a boost to British pubs.

He said The Telegraph: ‘What we are seeing in urban areas, particularly in London, is that Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays are still strong, but we are actually seeing growth on Mondays and Fridays.

“We’ve seen a return to much more normalized consumer behavior – there’s definitely a big return to offices and good growth in tourism.”

Since the pandemic-induced increase in working from home, pubs in urban areas that relied on after-work drinks sales have particularly suffered.

Workers who stayed away from the office on Mondays and Fridays became known as ‘TWaT’s, in reference to the fact that they only went on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

But now more companies continue to crack down on working from home and have begun ordering their staff to return full time.

Mr Emeny added: “The people I speak to are happy to be back in the offices, working as a team and we are certainly seeing that in our sales on Mondays and Fridays.”

He said he is also optimistic that, as time goes on, home working will disappear.

His company Fuller’s, which he has run for more than 10 years, posted a 61 per cent rise in adjusted pre-tax profits from £12.7m to £20.5m during the year to March 30, helped by an 11 percent increase in like-for-like revenue. -Comparable sales.

However, the success comes after difficult times for pubs due to persistently high inflation in recent years and the recent rise in the national living wage.

He said labor costs remain the biggest cost of running a pub.

The hotel executive has called on the eventual winner to reform business rates to ease pressure on brick-and-mortar retailers as well as online retailers.

However, the rise in working from home is not just affecting the British pub sector. Recent research suggested that working from home can decrease overall productivity by up to 20 percent.

After it emerged Britain was Europe’s working-from-home capital, he said: “It’s no wonder our productivity record, especially in the public sector, remains so bad.”

Meanwhile, Charlie Mullins, founder of Pimlico Plumbers, said: “It’s something that is definitely going to hurt the economy.”

‘How, for example, can you start a new company from scratch if everyone works from home? How do you train the next generation of workers? Other countries will return to the office while we stay behind.’

But Sensée, a specialist in teleworking in contact centers, insists that “working from home is a better way” for employers, employees and clients.

The recruitment firm, which has partnered with companies including Bupa, Allianz, Northumbrian Water, Staysure and L&G, highlights research suggesting that 74 per cent of workers say clocking in remotely gives them a better balance between work and personal life.

A third of companies now allow their employees to log in from anywhere in the world, according to a study by accounting firm RSM UK.

However, some companies are desperately trying to tempt Generation Z back to the office by offering them perks like free breakfasts and forest meditation retreats.

A recent survey by Deloitte found that around 77 per cent of Gen Zers in the UK and 71 per cent of slightly older millennials would consider looking for a new job if they were told they had to show up instead. full-time job.

Meanwhile, the Mail revealed that fewer than four in ten officials working for the taxman turn up to the office every day.

Despite complaints about poor customer service, only 38 per cent of staff at Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs in the UK were at their desks on a typical day last month, the Mail can reveal.

This figure fell to 24 per cent for mandarins based in the department’s Whitehall office.