Woman warned about sinister reason behind her strange ‘peeling’ nails: ‘Few people know about this’

A young mother whose nails began to “fall off” like a snake’s skin one morning finally found out why.

The mother shared photos of her fingers showing unusual peeling nails on both hands and said she wasn’t sure if she needed to go to the doctor.

She said five of her ten nails seemed to be chipping and wondered if it was because she had “used nail polish for the first time in a long time.”

‘It’s a band I use often and my toenails are not affected. “I keep picking up the pieces that are peeling, which I know is probably not wise,” he said.

Her post sparked interest in a Facebook group, with several mothers asking her if she had recently recovered from Hand, Foot and Mouth.

He had suffered the condition in April.

‘This happened to my daughter after she had hand, foot and mouth. They moved a couple of times and have been fine ever since,” said one mother.

Others agreed that it was their “first thought” as they had experienced the same thing.

“It’s the sequel to Hand, Foot, Mouth; it happened to my son a good month after having it,” another agreed.

Another said her doctors thought her son had a “mild case of chickenpox” until weeks later, when his nails peeled, they said it must have been hand, foot and mouth.

Nail peeling is a late symptom of hand-foot-mouth disease

The woman seemed relieved by the answer; After becoming concerned, her doctor told her there was “nothing to worry about,” although some people had different opinions.

“I had this every time I was pregnant,” one woman said.

“My son had it after having scarlet fever at age three,” said another.

A third demanded that the woman go see the doctor: “Don’t listen to these people or their theories; stand up for yourself!”

“Her doctor should have done a blood test and gotten a second opinion,” said a former nail technician.

Another woman said her sister’s nails peeled when she received cancer treatment.

According to the National Institute of Health in the United Kingdom, nail damage or onychomadesis is a late complication that occurs four to six weeks after the onset of the disease.

‘It is usually self-limiting and does not require treatment. Nail abnormalities range from leukonychia and Beau’s lines to partial or total nail loss.

Hand, foot and mouth disease is a common but highly contagious infection. It primarily occurs in children under 10 years of age, but can also occur in older children and adults.

According to New South Wales it starts with blisters that start as small red dots that later turn into ulcers. Blisters then appear on the inside of the cheeks, gums, and on the sides of the tongue, as well as on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet.

Good hygiene is the best protection against it, since the virus is transmitted from the feces of an infected person to the mouth of another person through contaminated hands.