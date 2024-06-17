Woman reveals her husband insists she cover the entire house if she’s not interested in having sex with him, and people warn her she needs to see a therapist

A woman who revealed her husband insists on covering up the house so as not to “mock” him has been warned she is married to a “sex pest”.

The wife took to British parenting platform Mumsnet and the online community was outraged at how tells her not to sit in a position that shows off her curves and even cover his legs with a blanket if they are visible.

The woman explained that her husband behaves this way when she doesn’t want to have sex with him but he is ‘very horny.’

She wrote: “When I seem irritated by this, he says it’s very difficult for him to see me in any way he considers sexy because he knows he won’t have sex with me.” To be clear, I’m not trying to “mock” him in any way; I’m just getting on with my life.’

Mumsnet users were almost unanimous in criticizing her husband, with some going so far as to label him a “sex pest” and “a chimpanzee who can’t control himself.”

While the woman admitted she found her husband’s behavior “annoying and controlling,” she also wondered if she needed to be “more sensitive.”

The online community criticized the “bizarre, controlling and quite repulsive” behavior of the woman’s husband and noted that “his inability to control himself” is his own problem.

The full post read: ‘There are times of the month when I don’t really want sex, but my DH (dear husband) will still be very horny.

‘At those times he tells me not to sit in a certain way that shows off my curves, or covers my legs with a blanket if I’m showing any part of them. When I seem irritated by this, he says that it is very difficult for him to see me in any way he considers sexy because he knows that he will not have sex with me.

‘To be clear, I’m not trying to ‘mock’ him in any way; I just get on with my life.

‘AIBU (Am I being unreasonable) in finding this behavior of yours annoying and controlling? Or should I be more sensitive?

One person wrote: “The behavior of a sex pest, that would make my vagina shut up.”

Another Mumsnet user contributed: ‘Their sexual urges are not your responsibility. He is an adult who can control himself. You are an adult who can sit however he wants and wear whatever he wants.

While a third commented: ‘This is quite disgusting to me. He’s weird, controlling, and quite repulsive. Does he find it “too difficult to see you in a way he considers sexy?” WTAF?

“I wouldn’t want to have sex with him for the rest of the month if he kept this up.”

A fourth user said: “Tell him you’re not a sex object.” He controls himself with other women he passes on the street and finds them attractive, surely, so why can’t he do the same with you at home? He needs to learn to look away, if you’re so irresistible.

“That’s just disgusting.”

Another Mumsnet user was so concerned by what the woman had described that she urged the husband to “see a therapist” and asked if he “could be trusted not to cheat”.

The user wrote: ‘How do you manage to walk down the main street on a hot summer’s day? How do you manage to go swimming or to the gym?

‘If you are completely unable to control your impulses, 1. you need to see a therapist 2. you can’t be trusted not to cheat.

—Have you talked about those two things with him?