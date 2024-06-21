Woman in her 40s found dead at Isle of Wight festival campsite on same day fire breaks out at event

A woman has been found dead at one of the Isle of Wight festival campsites.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s, died on the same day as a fire at the festival, although the two are not believed to be related.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 11am yesterday after receiving reports of a “sudden death” at one of the festival camps.

The woman’s death is not considered suspicious and her family has been informed.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police said: “Yesterday (20/6) we were called at 10.51am to reports of a sudden death at the Isle of Wight festival campsite.

A fire broke out at the Isle of Wight festival yesterday (pictured)

‘The death of a woman in her 40s has been confirmed and her family is aware.

“This is not considered suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

A festival spokesperson told Metro: “The Isle of Wight Festival team is deeply saddened by the passing of a festival-goer on Thursday morning.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends.”

The Isle of Wight festival began with a series of festivals between 1968 and 1970, widely recognized as the European equivalent of Woodstock.

England fans gather at the 2024 Isle of Wight festival on June 20 (pictured)

There was no festival on the Isle of Wight between 1970 and 2002, but John Giddings, an established music promoter, took the opportunity to relaunch it.

Since 2002, the Isle of Wight festival stages have hosted bands such as The Rolling Stones, Muse, Foo Fighters, Kasabian, Kings of Leon, The Strokes, Coldplay, The Sex Pistols, Fleetwood Mac, The Police, Blondie and Red Hot Chili Peppers. .

Additionally, solo performances over the years have included David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Jay-Z and Amy Winehouse.