Woman admits killing Parkinson’s patient, 63, after his scooter was stolen in Tesco car park

Kimberley Ann Hawkins pleaded guilty at Bristol Crown Court to the manslaughter of mobility scooter user Neil Shadwick in Stroud, Gloucestershire, in January last year.

The charge relates to an incident in the car park of the Tesco hypermarket on Stratford Road on January 22 last year, where his scooter was stolen.

Mr Shadwick, 63, who suffered from Parkinson’s, was found unconscious in the car park and without his mobility scooter, which he used as a means of transport. He died in the hospital the same day.

Hawkins appeared via video link from prison to the hearing at Bristol Crown Court, where he spoke to confirm his name and answer “guilty” when the charge was read to him.

Judge Peter Blair KC, Recorder of Bristol, adjourned the case pending sentencing at a date to be determined.

Kimberley Ann Hawkins, 41, had already admitted charges of aggravated vehicle theft and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Neil Shadwick, 63 (pictured) died after being found unconscious in a Tesco car park. His mobility scooter had been stolen.

He told Hawkins, who is of no fixed address: ‘Mrs Hawkins, we need to get more information before we make a decision on the sentences that should be imposed on you for these offences.

‘That will include the probation service wanting to speak to you to prepare a report to advise me on what their assessment of you, your past and your potential is.

‘It will also allow your lawyers to present any other matters to me in mitigation.

‘The prosecution will need time to present statements from Neil Shadwick’s relatives to express and explain the impact his death had on them.

‘The matter will be brought before me for sentencing. We can’t set the date yet. It will be in August.

“In the meantime, he will remain in custody.”

Kimberley Ann Hawkins, 41, was remanded in custody, charged with manslaughter over the death of Mr Shadwick, who suffered from Parkinson’s.

Security video showed a man believed to be Mr Shadwick driving towards a cashier with a woman in a long gray coat on the back of his scooter.

The man believed to be Mr Shadwick is pictured at an ATM, while the unnamed woman stands a few meters away and appears agitated.

CCTV footage previously released by police showed Mr Shadwick driving to an ATM in the early hours of the morning with a woman also traveling on the scooter.

He appeared to withdraw cash while the woman waited nearby.

Police said Hawkins took off on the scooter, leaving Shadwick behind in sub-freezing temperatures.

Mary Cowe represented the prosecution, while Sarah Jenkins represented Hawkins.

Hawkins previously admitted charges of aggravated vehicle theft and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, in relation to the incident, in April 2023.

Detective Inspector Adam Stacey, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: ‘Hawkins’ sickening actions had tragically fatal consequences for a man she knew full well was extremely vulnerable.

‘I welcome his guilty plea, which has meant that Mr Shadwick’s family have at least not had to endure a lengthy court trial.

“Our thoughts remain with his family at this very difficult time.”